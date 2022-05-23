Here are the 8 richest Africans in the UK in 2022, as revealed by the Sunday Times

Overall, the richest Africans are worth over £20bn, and the increase in their net worth is one of the biggest increases in wealth across any Rich List category this year.

According to the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List, South African billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer is the wealthiest African on the list, with an estimated fortune valued at £6.456 billion. He ranks 24th on the list, up from the 31st last year. In second place is Swazi billionaire businessman Nathan “Natie” Kirsch, with an estimated fortune valued at £5.208-billion. He ranks 35th on the list, up from 42nd in 2021.

Clive Ian Calder, a South African-born British billionaire record executive and businessman, came in third place with a £2.75-billion fortune, ranking 64th on the UK rich list. The music executive became a billionaire when he sold his music company Zomba Group to Bertlesmann, a German mass media corporation, for $2.7 billion in 2022.

Here are the 8 richest Africans in the UK in 2022

Nicky Oppenheimer - £6.456 billion

Nicky Oppenheimer Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

South African billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer is the richest African on the list, with an estimated fortune valued at £6.456 billion.

Natie Kirsch - £5.208 billion

via Google Images

In second place is Swazi billionaire businessman Nathan “Natie” Kirsch, with an estimated fortune valued at £5.208-billion. He ranks 35th on the list, up from 42nd in 2021.

Clive Calder - £2.75-billion

via Google Images

Clive Ian Calder came in third place with a £2.75-billion fortune, ranking 64th on the list.

Douw Steyn - £2.1-billion

via Google Images

Douw Steyn, another South African property and insurance tycoon came in fourth place, ranking 84th on the list with an estimated net worth of £2.1-billion derived from BGL Group, a UK-based insurance and financial services company that he founded.

Strive Masiyiwa - £2 billion

Strive Masiyiwa, Econet wireless chairman fortune

Zimbabwean telecom tycoon Strive Masiyiwa is the fifth richest African on the list, with an estimated net worth of £2 billion, placing him in the 89th on the Sunday Times Rich List.

Al Fayed - £1.699 billion

Forbes

Mohamed Al-Fayed, born in Alexandria, Egypt, moved in the mid-1960s to the U.K., where he made his fortune. He is the sixth richest African on the list as the Sunday Times Rich List places his net worth at £1.699 billion and ranks him the 107th richest person in the UK.

Mo Ibrahim - £889 million

AFP

Sudanese-born telecom tycoon Mo Ibrahim is the seventh African on the list, with an estimated net worth of £889 million. The Sunday Times Rich ranks him as the 194th richest person in the UK.

Manfred Gorvy - £861-million

via Google Images