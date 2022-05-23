RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Here are the 8 richest Africans in the UK in 2022, as revealed by the Sunday Times

Victor Oluwole

Every year, the Sunday Times Rich List releases its list of the richest people in the UK according to identifiable wealth, including land, property, and other assets, and 2022 sees quite a few African billionaires there.

Mr Strive Masiyiwa, who has attained British citizenship was been named the first black billionaire in the United Kingdom.
This year, the list recognised eight (8) Africans among UK’s 250 wealthiest people, and the rise in wealth of these African entrepreneurs is one of the most exciting developments in recent years.

Overall, the richest Africans are worth over £20bn, and the increase in their net worth is one of the biggest increases in wealth across any Rich List category this year.

According to the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List, South African billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer is the wealthiest African on the list, with an estimated fortune valued at £6.456 billion. He ranks 24th on the list, up from the 31st last year. In second place is Swazi billionaire businessman Nathan “Natie” Kirsch, with an estimated fortune valued at £5.208-billion. He ranks 35th on the list, up from 42nd in 2021.

Clive Ian Calder, a South African-born British billionaire record executive and businessman, came in third place with a £2.75-billion fortune, ranking 64th on the UK rich list. The music executive became a billionaire when he sold his music company Zomba Group to Bertlesmann, a German mass media corporation, for $2.7 billion in 2022.

Here are the 8 richest Africans in the UK in 2022

Nicky Oppenheimer - £6.456 billion

Nicky Oppenheimer
Nicky Oppenheimer Nicky Oppenheimer Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

South African billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer is the richest African on the list, with an estimated fortune valued at £6.456 billion.

Natie Kirsch - £5.208 billion

Natie Kirsh - A South African-born Swazi billionaire businessman
Natie Kirsh - A South African-born Swazi billionaire businessman via Google Images

In second place is Swazi billionaire businessman Nathan “Natie” Kirsch, with an estimated fortune valued at £5.208-billion. He ranks 35th on the list, up from 42nd in 2021.

Clive Calder - £2.75-billion

Clive Calder
Clive Calder via Google Images

Clive Ian Calder came in third place with a £2.75-billion fortune, ranking 64th on the list.

Douw Steyn - £2.1-billion

Douw Steyn
Douw Steyn via Google Images

Douw Steyn, another South African property and insurance tycoon came in fourth place, ranking 84th on the list with an estimated net worth of £2.1-billion derived from BGL Group, a UK-based insurance and financial services company that he founded.

Strive Masiyiwa - £2 billion

Strive Masiyiwa, Econet wireless chairman
Strive Masiyiwa, Econet wireless chairman Strive Masiyiwa, Econet wireless chairman fortune

Zimbabwean telecom tycoon Strive Masiyiwa is the fifth richest African on the list, with an estimated net worth of £2 billion, placing him in the 89th on the Sunday Times Rich List.

Al Fayed - £1.699 billion

Mohamed Al-Fayed
Mohamed Al-Fayed Forbes

Mohamed Al-Fayed, born in Alexandria, Egypt, moved in the mid-1960s to the U.K., where he made his fortune. He is the sixth richest African on the list as the Sunday Times Rich List places his net worth at £1.699 billion and ranks him the 107th richest person in the UK.

Mo Ibrahim - £889 million

Speaking about governance improvements, Sudan-born telecoms tycoon Mo Ibrahim said, The improvement in overall governance in Africa over the last decade reflects a positive trend in a majority of countries
Speaking about governance improvements, Sudan-born telecoms tycoon Mo Ibrahim said, "The improvement in overall governance in Africa over the last decade reflects a positive trend in a majority of countries" AFP

Sudanese-born telecom tycoon Mo Ibrahim is the seventh African on the list, with an estimated net worth of £889 million. The Sunday Times Rich ranks him as the 194th richest person in the UK.

Manfred Gorvy - £861-million

Manfred Gorvy
Manfred Gorvy via Google Images

Manfred Gorvy, another South African businessman, takes the eighth spot on the list of richest Africans in the UK, with an estimated net worth of £861 million. The Sunday Times Rich ranks him as the 200th richest person in the UK.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

