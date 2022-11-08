RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Here are the 6 African countries expected to have the highest growth in population

Chinedu Okafor
Africa's most populated countries
Africa's most populated countries
  • List of six African countries that are projected to have the largest population in 2050.
  • The list is courtesy of World Population Review. 
  • The original list contains 10 countries, six of which are African. 

Until 2100, should our beautiful earth live that long, the world population is expected to grow tremendously.

Recommended articles

The globally accepted consensus of the world’s population is currently at 8 billion, with some countries contributing more to this number than others.

In this regard, Africa is no different, on the high end of the spectrum is Nigeria which currently has a population surpassing 200 million people, and a growth rate of 2.41%.

According to World Population Review, a company focused on demographic data, these numbers simply denote that Nigeria is on track to become the 3rd most populated country in the world. Read the story here.

The data from the United Nations and the US Census Bureau both vary, nonetheless, Nigeria takes the lead in both projections. Nigeria’s population is projected to expand to 377-410 million by 2050, while the US will have approximately 375-390 million people.

However, Nigeria is hardly the only African country expected to experience a surge in population in the next few decades.

World Population Review released a report which showed 10 countries across the world with the highest population growth projections for 2050. The list included 6 African countries.

Below is the data from the report showing the projected figures of the six African countries expected to grow rapidly in population.

The data on this list includes the current country’s ranks, the current population, the population projected by 2050, how fast the population is growing in percentage, how much each country will grow in the period under review, and the current percentage of each country's population in the world.

Population growth Projection in Africa 2050
Population growth Projection in Africa 2050 Google
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Tiwa Savage's latest picture is proof she is one of most beautiful women in Nigeria

Tiwa Savage's latest picture is proof she is one of most beautiful women in Nigeria

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

The best-dressed celebrities at Black Panther II Nigerian premiere

The best-dressed celebrities at Black Panther II Nigerian premiere

WWE's Nigerian giant Omos pays surprise visit to family for the first time in 14 years (Photos)

WWE's Nigerian giant Omos pays surprise visit to family for the first time in 14 years (Photos)

Police teargas youths holding #EndSARS memorial in Lekki

Police teargas youths holding #EndSARS memorial in Lekki

MTN announces 7-hour service downtime for system upgrade

MTN announces 7-hour service downtime for system upgrade

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced

Ghana's protest

Ghana’s deteriorating economy has spurred another civil protest demanding the immediate removal of the President

Elon Musk and Amber Heard.Getty/Getty

Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter, days after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk bought the platform