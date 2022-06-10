Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Based on the wide traction received by the previous article, we figured it's be nice to publish a follow-up; basically focusing on African countries that have the worst electricity access.

Before we unveil the list, it's important to note a few things. First, the African continent currently has the worst electricity access in the world. And the continent's electricity challenge is mainly due to decades-long failure by African leaders to adequately invest in their respective countries' electricity sectors so as to build much needed capacity.

In order to considerably improve on Africa's electricity access access problem, about $350 billion needs to be invested between now and 2030, according to a recent report by Wood Mackenzie Ltd. The amount would specifically be invested towards improving capacity for electricity generation and distribution.

In the meantime, below are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access in Africa. The list is courtesy of Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report, a global dashboard dedicated to registering progress on energy access across Africa. The dashboard is a collaborative initiative of the International Energy Agency (IEA), the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), the World Bank and other partners.

Do note, however, that the dashboard was last updated in 2019.