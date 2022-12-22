ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

After arrest conspiracy, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria succumbs to pressure, raises withdrawals to N500k, N5m

Chinedu Okafor
Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
  • The CBN has substantially increased earlier mandated withdrawal limits.
  • The initial withdrawal limit was authorized as a result of the Naira’s new redesign.
  • This, however, was met with a lot of backlashes, forcing the central bank to revise the policy. 

On the 26th of October, 2022, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, alongside the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, unveiled Nigeria’s new currency designs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

With the new redesign came some changes in the country’s monetary policies, including a new withdrawal limit. The CBN’s mandated over-the-counter cash withdrawals by individuals and corporate entities were set at N100, 000 and N500, 000, respectively, per week.

However, this policy was met with a lot of backlash from government officials, and as a result, drama ensued. A few days ago, it was alleged that the Department of State Service, DSS, had accused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria of financing terrorism as well as other crimes it described as economic crimes of national security dimension.

This in turn sparked a protest amongst government officials who came to the governor’s defense, as the Court subsequently declined to order the arrest of Godwin Emefiele. The office of the DSS neither denied nor confirmed the arrest claims.

Following the entire debacle, the CBN has revised the policy and increased weekly withdrawals for individuals and corporate organizations to N500, 000 and N5 million, respectively.

The CBN admitted that cash transactions are very important to the Nigerian economy at large, seeing as it is the most widely used style of transaction.

An extract from the CBN’s report of the withdrawal revision reads in part; “the CBN recognizes the vital role that cash plays in supporting underserved and rural communities and will ensure an inclusive approach as it implements the transition to a more cashless society. All banks and OFIs are to note that aiding and abetting the circumvention of this policy will attract severe sanctions.”

The new policy would begin to take effect on the 9th of January, 2023, and any cash withdrawal exceeding the limit would attract processing fees of 3% and 5% respectively as opposed to the former penalty of 5% and 10%.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Anthony Joshua can become a 3-time heavyweight champion

How Anthony Joshua can become a 3-time heavyweight champion

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian punters of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian punters of 2022

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

'Yahoo boy' crushes 77-year-old woman to d*ath with Toyota Venza

'Yahoo boy' crushes 77-year-old woman to d*ath with Toyota Venza

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

World Cup winner Lionel Messi faces toughest career obstacle with egg challenge

World Cup winner Lionel Messi faces toughest career obstacle with egg challenge

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

3 s*x positions to make your v*gina feel tighter

3 s*x positions to make your v*gina feel tighter

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzania meat export

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

President Biden addressing the US-Africa Business Forum on December 14, 2022

Biden administration has pledged $55 billion to Africa over next 3 years

Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to the World Bank

Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to World Bank

Signing of the Standard Guage Railway deal

Tanzania partners with China on $2.2 billion deal to tear down borders with neighbouring countries