ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Ghana’s production inflation drops by over 20%

Chinedu Okafor
Kasapreko Ghana Factory
Kasapreko Ghana Factory
  • Ghana’s production inflation for the month of December dropped to 52.2%.
  • This represents a 25.9% drop from November's figures which came in at 78.1%. 
  • The drop in production price index is likely going to cause a drop in consumer inflation too. 

Ghana’s production inflation for the month of December dropped to 52.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This figure represents a 25.9% drop in the production price index (PPI), from 78.1% recorded in November to 52.2% recently reported for the month of December.

The PPI is a price index that measures the average changes in prices received by domestic producers for their output, which is of course subject to the level of production within the economy under review.

This reduction in PPI also represents an inevitability in the Ghanaian economy. With the price for production dropping, the amount consumers would have to pay for said produced goods would also decline.

As a result, it is more than likely that the 25% drop in PPI is going to positively affect the country’s consumer inflation.

This eventuality is also evident in the fact that the December rate was largely driven by a drop in the industry sector which decreased from 94.3% in November to 65.7%

Other key figures include a 4.5% decrease in the construction sector from 26.6% recorded in November 2022 to 22.1% recorded in December.

A 2.6% drop in the service sector, which dipped from 12.6% in November to 10.0% in December.

Throughout 2022, Ghana went through its worst economic year in over 2 decades. The country experienced its worst inflation in recent history, which had its Cedi, the Ghanaian currency at the bottom of the list of the world’s best performing currencies.

However, this drop in PPI is consistent with the upward trajectory the country has been on for the past month. The announcement follows the news that Ghana’s Cedi was named one of the best performing in the world after regaining 61% of its value against the dollar in December. Read the story here.

Other good news has also trailed the country, like securing a staff level agreement for its $3 billion loan request from the International Monetary Fund.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

African countries with the highest quality of life

African countries with the highest quality of life

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

6 things that happen when you have s*x while high or drunk

6 things that happen when you have s*x while high or drunk

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win 2023 AFRIMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win 2023 AFRIMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cape-Town South Africa

African countries with the highest quality of life

Most Powerful African Passports

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema

Zambia plans to start importing oil refined in Africa

Elon Musk Starlink

Elon Musk’s planned entry into Kenya appears to be another threat to Safaricom’s market share