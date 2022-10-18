Ghana’s economic woes continue as its Cedi becomes the world’s worst-performing currency

This follows the currency’s sharp decline in value as it was reported to have lost 45.1% of its value against the US dollar since the year began.

This report is courtesy of Bloomberg which also noted that Ghana's currency depreciated 3.3% on Monday to 11.2750 per dollar.

Bloomberg tracked the currency of 148 countries and ranked Ghana’s currency as the worst. Ghana’s currency switched places with the Sri Lankan rupee, which is now the second worst performer with a 44.7% drop to the dollar this year.

Bloomberg also reported that Ghana’s holdings by foreign investors in the Ghanaian government’s domestic and corporate bonds fell to 12.3% at the end of August, with the nation’s domestic bonds currently trading at an average yield of 41.9%, the highest in emerging markets.

The Ghanaian government has been engaging the International Monetary Fund for the past two months now.

Talks about an economic bailout between Ghana and the IMF have ensued. The IMF has been slow to yield to Ghana’s request as they require a debt sustainability plan, before lending the country its requested $3 billion bailout. Read Story here.

Despite this, the Ghanaian government is taking the initiative to keep its economy afloat. The Q2 report on Ghana’s economy showed that it experienced a 4.8% growth in its economy, despite the negative reports surrounding the economy. Read Story here.