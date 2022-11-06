Ghana’s deteriorating economy has spurred another civil protest demanding the immediate removal of the President

The protest was in response to the inflation rate that has sky-rocketed the cost of living for Ghanaian citizens. The protesters yesterday demanded that President Nana Akufo-Addo step down.

Equipped with their placards and voices, thousands of concerned Ghanaians conducted a peaceful protest, across Accra on Saturday, chanting, “Akufo-Addo must go,” and “IMF no.”

The Ghanaian government has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion loan bailout. Read the story here. But yesterday, the protesters relayed their thoughts on the matter, rejecting the idea.

This is hardly the first protest against the current administration in Ghana this year. Back in June, thousands of protesters marched on the streets, demanding the reversal of government policies that are causing inflation to rise.

Ghana since the beginning of the year has been struggling to keep its economy afloat. Between March and May alone, the government raised the policy interest rate twice, by at least 200 points each time. The government did this in an attempt to counterbalance the country’s inflation rate which had risen to 27%.

Looking at Ghana’s current inflation rate which is at 37% one of the highest in the globe, it goes without saying that the aforementioned directive was a huge disaster.

In September, it was reported that Ghana had the weakest currency in the world. Read the story here. Last week, parliamentary members, demanded the immediate release of the current finance minister, which the president vetoed.

The president would also address the people last week, officially declaring the country’s economy to be in a state of emergency. Read the story here.