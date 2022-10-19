RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Ghanaian professor, Anthony Amoah, calls for his government to be transparent

Chinedu Okafor
Professor Anthony Amoah
Professor Anthony Amoah
  • A Ghanaian professor, Professor Anthony Amoah, has asked the Ghanaian government to be transparent about how it manages the country’s resources.
  • He called for this as a result of Ghana’s recent struggles.
  • He did this at the launch of the Ghana Wealth Index Report at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

A call for the Ghanaian government to restore the faith of its citizens has been made.

Read Also

Professor Anthony Amoah, an environmental economist, has charged the current administration of Ghana to renew the confidence of its people, owing to the recent economic crises the country is facing. Read Story here.

The professor noted that transparency from the government on how it manages the country’s resources would be instrumental in restoring the country’s economy. He disclosed that not only will people be more reassured, but transparency could attract foreign investors.

During the launch of the Ghana Wealth Index Report at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) in Accra last Friday, the professor stated; “We are proposing to the government to work hard to fix the macroeconomic environment. If that is done, some level of confidence can be reposed, and based on that people will reinvest their money in the Ghanaian economy. Wealth Creation and Management beyond Retirement: Philanthropy a Channel to Impact Lives Far and Near.”

He also went ahead to state that Ghana’s global economic standing has been discouraging. “The index showed that expectations from the financial securities industry for the next six months would be very low. The outlook of the Ghanaian economy is also very bleak. He said.

“Global outlook is also worse because when we compare what is happening in Ghana and the world, the outlook does not appear positive.” He added.

During the event, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Finance at UGBS, Prof. Anthony Aboagye, highlighted the importance of saving for every economy. He said, “It is worth noting that little savings every month can lead to capital accumulation.”

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at 2022 World Cup

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at 2022 World Cup

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

The family of Abimbola, late wife of celebrity car dealer IVD releases public statement on her death

The family of Abimbola, late wife of celebrity car dealer IVD releases public statement on her death

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

'We're paying for every slight error' - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

'We're paying for every slight error' - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Best-dressed at Pulse Influencer Awards

Best-dressed at Pulse Influencer Awards

'He's not just an artist, he's a musician' Jamaican star Koffee hails Davido

'He's not just an artist, he's a musician' Jamaican star Koffee hails Davido

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU

Trending

Lowest prices of gas in Africa

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

Fuel-Prices

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices for October 2022

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

top 20 most active 2019-2020 investors in the Africa startups ecosystem

50 African tech founders join forces through Pando DAO to accelerate Africa’s startup ecosystem