Ghanaian professor, Anthony Amoah, calls for his government to be transparent

Professor Anthony Amoah, an environmental economist, has charged the current administration of Ghana to renew the confidence of its people, owing to the recent economic crises the country is facing. Read Story here.

The professor noted that transparency from the government on how it manages the country’s resources would be instrumental in restoring the country’s economy. He disclosed that not only will people be more reassured, but transparency could attract foreign investors.

During the launch of the Ghana Wealth Index Report at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) in Accra last Friday, the professor stated; “We are proposing to the government to work hard to fix the macroeconomic environment. If that is done, some level of confidence can be reposed, and based on that people will reinvest their money in the Ghanaian economy. Wealth Creation and Management beyond Retirement: Philanthropy a Channel to Impact Lives Far and Near.”

He also went ahead to state that Ghana’s global economic standing has been discouraging. “The index showed that expectations from the financial securities industry for the next six months would be very low. The outlook of the Ghanaian economy is also very bleak. He said.

“Global outlook is also worse because when we compare what is happening in Ghana and the world, the outlook does not appear positive.” He added.