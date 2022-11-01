RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Ghana experiences a week of turmoil and panic, as it continues to address its economic gash

Chinedu Okafor
Ghana's worsening economic crisis
Ghana's worsening economic crisis
  • The Ghanaian economy is suffering its worst meltdown in 21 years. 
  • Panic ensued last week in the country’s parliamentary office.
  • Solutions being procured might be bordering on drastic. 

Ghana, for months now has made news rounds over its deteriorating economy. With so much downturn and very little resurgence, the country’s current administration has been forced to quell the growing anxiety amongst its citizens.

So far, the Ghanaian Cedi is now the worst-performing currency in the world, losing around 42% against the dollar. Ghana’s holdings by foreign investors in the Ghanaian government’s domestic and corporate bonds fell to 12.3%. The country is facing a 37% rise in its inflation, the worst in 21 years. Businesses are experiencing a decline in revenue and workers are being laid off, amongst other socio-economic challenges.

As a result, this past week, was very tumultuous for the country’s administration. It began with the call to fire Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta who had just returned from Washington, where he continued to engage the International Monetary Fund for the country’s $3 billion loan request.

The Ghanaian government has been in talks with the IMF for a $3 billion relief fund for over a month now. Read the story here. While the negotiations seemed smooth and promising at first, but, the delay in securing the fund is beginning to stir some panic.

Also, the idea of debt restructuring and debt sustainability has constituted a roadblock in the negotiations between the Ghanaian government and the IMF.

Last week Tuesday, the majority of parliamentarians from Mr. Akufo-Addo's New Patriotic Party (NPP) called for the dismissal of another finance official. 80 of the 137 legislators in the NPP parliamentary decided that the finance minister must be fired otherwise their participation in any government activity would be put on hold.

President Nana Akufo-Addo promised to look into the matter but has since declared that the finance minister would retain his position.

Barely a week later, the former president of the country John Dramani Mahama suggested that the number of political appointees to address the current economic crisis should be cut down. He too called for the dismissal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and a change of the government’s economic management team.

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama Google

On Sunday, the President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo admitted during a public address on national television that the country is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis. "We are in crisis. I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time." He said.

He also disclosed that the government would maintain a 30% cut in the salaries of the president, vice president, ministers, and other government appointees.

Ghana for more than 2 decades has been a shining example of what an economic revolution should look like. After turning its fortunes around, the country has been one of the most economically prosperous countries in Africa with numerous initiatives that gave it a pedestal on the global market.

But the year so far has presented challenges, seemingly too difficult for the government to handle. Even its push for a relief loan may be insufficient to keep the country’s economy afloat, as talks of a global recession, coupled with climate change and the ongoing Russian/Ukraine conflict are factors that may present massive challenges too complex for a $3 billion bailout to fix.

