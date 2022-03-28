RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Ghana ends all COVID-19 restrictions, re-opens land and sea borders

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Starting from today March 28th 2022, anyone that is fully vaccinated can easily gain entry into Ghana through its land and sea borders, without having to produce a negative PCR result.

President Akufo-Addo of Ghana
This was announced over the weekend by the West African country's President Nana Akufo-Addo, who addressed his countrymen through a telecast; assuring of better economic times ahead.

“It has been a difficult two years for all of us, and we are seeing light at the end of a very long tunnel. I assure you that, sooner rather than later, our economy will rebound from the ravages of Covid-19,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Ghana's move to re-open its land and sea will mark an end to months-long COVID-19 restrictions in the country. The country is not the first in in Africa to do this. For instance, Uganda fully re-opened its economy back in January after struggling with COVID-induced economic recession.

Like most economies on the continent, Ghana's economy was pummeled by the pandemic. And even the recession caused by COVID-19 had since waned, Ghana's "overall financial health has yet to bounce back due to an increase in its budget deficit and debt levels," a report by Bloomberg noted.

Recall that Moody's Investors Service recently had to downgrade Ghana's credit rating from a B3 to a CAA1, a move that elicited an accusation bias from the West African country. However, the ratings agency had explained that its decision to downgrade Ghana was due to the “increasingly difficult task government faces in addressing the intertwined liquidity and debt challenges.”

Similarly, Fitch Solutions recently projected that Ghana's current account deficit would widen slightly to 2.9% in 2022 from 2.6 in 2021. This would be caused by sluggishness in the country's production, even as an expected increase in local demand for imported goods is expected to narrow trade surplus from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $1.0 billion in 2022.

Amid these economic challenges, President Akufo-Addo of Ghana has assured that some of the policies his government is implementing would encourage economic growth, create jobs and help the economy to fully recover.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

