Game Store continues to hit roadblocks across Africa following its closure in Tanzania on Christmas day

The closure of this outlet came with no prior announcement. Shoppers simply got the idea when they went to the shopping center and saw the store’s logo taken down.

The Game store was the only outlet at Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam. Throughout the year, the South African retail giant Massmart, owners of Game Department Stores, have tried with no success to try and sell their outlets in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda to local investors.

In October, the company revealed that it was going to be closing its branch in Nigeria on the 25th of December, following its decision to sell its Nigerian assets to Xanderwill Limited. This decision was later changed and the company disclosed that it would be emptying its Nigerian outlet with a clearance sale.

In Tanzania, Game Store’s exit has taken effect, concluding its 7-year run in the country. A similar notice that was issued to Nigeria was issued to Tanzania and the notice reads in part; “we would like to thank our Game colleagues, customers, and business partners for their loyal support during the years that we have operated in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.”

Anton Wagenaar, a director of the company, revealed that the company had decided to close its branch in Dar es Salaam as far back as 2020. He also disclosed that negotiations with various landlords to surrender their leases ahead of time had been initiated at the same time.