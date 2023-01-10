ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Fuel price in Nigeria is going for as high as N500/liter and could possibly soar to N1000/liter

Chinedu Okafor
Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)
Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)
  • The issue of fuel subsidy in Nigeria continues to be a sensitive one.
  • A recent report has revealed that fuel is being sold for as high as N500 in some states in Nigeria. 
  • If fuel subsidy is officially removed, it is unclear how much the hike in fuel price would go. 

The conversation surrounding fuel subsidy in Nigeria has been a bone of contention to say the least.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

While the general public have naturally geared towards the idea of retaining fuel subsidy, the Nigerian government is of a different opinion.

For years now, different administrations have floated the idea of removing the fuel subsidy entirely, with one instance leading to a full on national protest.

The government’s insistence on this notion stems from the fact that the inclusion of fuel subsidy in its expenses incurs more needless spending on the part of the government.

However, should such an idea be fully implemented, it would come at the cost of the public’s convenience, and given the economic climate of the country, coming at the cost of the public’s convenience is a gross understatement.

Fuel hikes as little as 50% in the past has driven up standard of living significantly, particularly in cities that are very mobile and or impoverished, and considering that the nation relies heavily on fuel consumption for both transportation and power supply, a complete removal of fuel subsidy would place a heavy financial burden on the majority of the people residing in the country.

So it comes as no surprise that Nigerians are heavily opposed to the idea of removing the fuel subsidy as a whole. Until the nation is able to refine its own oil, effectively slashing down the cost of fuel by a substantial margin, fuel subsidy would remain something the people would want commissioned.

Regardless, the last quarter of 2022 saw some of the nation’s worst fuel hikes across numerous states.

According to Nairametrics, a news source for economic headlines, some regions in Nigeria saw as much as 100% increase in fuel prices. “Fuel now sells for N450 per liter in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, N300 per liter in Benin, Edo state, N350 per liter in Calabar, Cross River state, and as high as N500 per liter in Port Harcourt, Rivers state,” an extract from the report details.

These hikes are concerning, considering that the current cost of fuel per liter should be N180, a price that is in itself already considered too high.

A couple of sources revealed that the increment has been alarming as prices in regions like Port Harcourt have sold for as high as N700/liter on the black market.

While the government has touted the removal of fuel subsidy as soon as June 2023, the increase in fuel prices suggests that that subsidy has already been removed.

Experts on the matter, have proposed that the removal be gradual, giving Nigerians time to acclimate with the incremental increase in cost.

Some experts have even suggested that the current increase in price should serve as a prelude to what is about to come, as there is no way to determine how high the cost of fuel would rise should the subsidy be officially removed. Fuel could go up as high as N500, N700, or even N1000 per liter.

There is also the fact that external events outside of the country could catalyze said increase as Nigeria currently lacks the capacity to refine its own oil. As a result, it is very likely that events like the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war could affect how high fuel prices soar in Nigeria.

Regardless of this scare, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) assured Niergians that should fuel subsidies be removed, the price of fuel would not go higher than N462 per liter.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

Peter Obi claps back at Tinubu, replies ‘Mr Stingy’ comment

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

Nigeria's cash restrictions and banknote changes: A summary

Nigeria's cash restrictions and banknote changes: A summary

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

Lagos

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

Tanzania SGR-Train

Tanzania’s $2.2 billion trade route to DRC threatens Kenya’s trade influence in East Africa - experts say

Tanzania

Here are the best African destinations to visit in 2023, according to CNN