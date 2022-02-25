Focus on the plight of African students currently stranded in Ukraine amid war

With Ukraine now a no-fly zone due to the conflict, the students' hope of ever escaping the conflict has become quite thin. One of the students, a Ghanaian national named Percy Ohene-Yeboah, told Reuters that "in a situation like this, you're on your own. You've got to find the best way to find refuge for yourself".

And one of the best ways some of the students are trying to help themselves is by crossing the border to Poland. Nairametrics quoted another Nigerian student named Alexander Somto Orah, to have said: “We are hoping we could cross over to Poland even though we do not have active visa that allows that. I guess we are hoping Poland will allow us take shelter in their country”.

The only problem with this plan is that Poland has one of the strictest immigration policies in Eastern Europe. Besides that, Poland is also notorious for its apathy towards refugees.

In the meantime, some of the students have called out their embassies for not doing enough to assist them during the crisis. According to Orah, the last time he received a direct contact from the Nigerian Embassy in Kyiv was on the 6th of February.

Note, however, that the Nigerian Government released a statement yesterday, urging “Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but be very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety”.

The Government also said that it would begin evacuating some of the stranded students once the airports are re-opened.