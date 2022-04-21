Exclusive: 10 valuable lessons that can set your business up for massive success by Nigerian serial entrepreneur Ayoola Oluga

“I have had the opportunity to run different businesses, and I dare say that you will back out at the slightest opportunity if you are not resilient. Another key thing in business is your partner, and your partner can make or break your business. A lot has to be considered when starting a business, whether it’s a traditional business or a technology startup.”

Below are 10 valuable lessons African entrepreneurs need to consider when starting a business

1. Two or more GOOD heads are always better than one

Running a business is challenging, and all hands must be on deck to succeed. No one man is an island of knowledge, so having one or two persons to bounce ideas off can really go a long way. You can have friends or mentors to reach out to, but they can’t be as passionate about your business. This is where a partner or co-founder comes in. Getting someone just as passionate about your idea and vision can be everything your business needs to succeed.

2. Getting a good partner (or co-founder) can be tricky

Believe it or not, the precision you need in getting a co-founder is almost similar to what you need in getting a spouse. Like marriages, partnerships are expected to last long, and we spend at least 8 hours working every day. Getting that decision wrong can be detrimental to you and your business, so you need to be meticulous in getting a partner.

3. Regular conflicts with your partner can be a red flag

Conflicts are a normal part of life, and we have all been involved in them at one point or the other. That said, when you constantly have conflicts with a partner, especially at the initial stage of your business, this can be a red flag. Regular conflicts could mean incompatibility, and the earlier you reconsider that partnership, the better for the business. It's like having an abusive or unfaithful boyfriend/girlfriend and expecting them to change after you get married.

4. Consider working with people you know

When starting a company, look for friends and family to work with before considering "strangers". You can manage people you know better than "strangers".

5. Agree on all the terms before you start anything

When starting a business with a partner, do not assume anything. You should have all the necessary agreements prepared by a lawyer and signed by all parties. The agreement is a legally binding contract that holds each partner's interests at stake and should be created at the beginning before the company commences operation.

6. Define everyone’s roles and responsibilities

The roles and responsibilities of every partner must be clearly defined and assigned. If roles are not properly assigned, everyone will assume that someone else will do specific tasks, but eventually, nobody will. This will breed resentment because one partner will be doing more work than the other partner(s), and it can quickly lead to the company's downfall.

7. Ownership Structure

This is where you determine what percentage of the company each member should own. Shareholding in the business should be based on each person's contribution (both financial and non-financial). In Nigerian parlance, monkey cannot be working, and Baboon is "chopping" because this can also create bad blood. If you run a tech startup, shares should be vested. Vesting lets everyone benefit only to the extent that they have worked for the company.

8. Agree on the company’s mission and vision

One of the most important things that partners should discuss at the beginning of a business is the company’s mission and vision. The mission defines the company’s business and why it exists, while the vision defines the company’s long-term goals. You do not want to get halfway into the business, and then suddenly, Partner A wants 1,2,3 while Partner B wants 4,5,6. It never ends well.

9. Agree on dissolution terms

Partnerships go wrong sometimes, so all stakeholders should take the terms of dissolution into consideration at the start of the business. Outline the circumstances that could lead to the dissolution of your company and spell out winding-up procedures and distributions of the company’s assets if your company discontinues operations.

10. Financial Commitment

In my experience, partners that do not commit financially are hardly fully vested in the business. Since they have nothing to lose if the business goes down, they tend to be somewhat lackadaisical towards the business. As a business owner, you should ensure that all partners contribute financially to the business.

Extra tip

11. Consider starting on your own