A public disclosure by Ethiopia's Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, a copy of which was seen by Business Insider Africa, said:
Ethiopia is set to receive $300 million grant from World Bank to rebuild, as fighting subsides
The World Bank will give Ethiopia $300 million worth of grant money to rebuild parts of the country that were destroyed following months-long fighting between Tigrayan and Government forces.
"The resource will be used to finance the activities designed to support communities in conflict affected areas to re-access basic Services of education, health, water supply and a special support to survivors of gender-based violence within the areas affected by conflict. The proceeds will finance activities of Rebuilding and Improving Access to Basic Services and Community Infrastructure and support the strengthening of short- and medium-term Gender Based Violence Response Services for the survivors in the targeted regions."
Parts of of the Horn of Africa country that are set to benefit from the grant money are Tigray, Amhara, Oromia, Afar and Benishangul.
The Government also stated that it would work with third party organisations to carry out reconstruction projects in areas that are still conflict-torn.
Recall that the armed conflict in Ethiopia heightened in 2021, following a military offensive against the Tigray Region by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government.
Business Insider Africa previously reported that the conflict between the Ethiopian Government and Tigrayan forces began in 2020 after the country's ruling party requested that the election board should suspend the 2020 general election due to health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This request was vehemently opposed by the Tigrayans, who went ahead to organised elections in their region. Unfortunately, the Ethiopian Government perceived this as a secessionist move, and subsequently chose to exercise absolute powers in order to protect and maintain the territorial integrity of the country.
The war that resulted thereafter led to many lives being lost, even as properties were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians displaced internally.
Earlier this year, the country was also delisted from the list of African countries eligible to benefit from duty-free trade with the United States of America under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The US had cited human rights violations as the main reason for the sanction. However, experts who spoke to Business Insider Africa on the development noted that removing Ethiopia from the list would portend serious economic woes that will directly affect many Ethiopian households.
