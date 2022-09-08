RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Ghanaian Professor Eric Yirenkyi Danquah bags $100,000 for his fascinating works in plant genetics

Chinedu Okafor
Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
  • Eric Yirenkyi Danquah has won the 2022 Africa Food Prize at the AGRF2022 Summit
  • Eric Yirenkyi Danquah took home $100,000 in cash prize
  • Eric Yirenkyi Danquah has made outstanding scientific and academic contributions to agriculture in Africa

Ghanaian plant geneticist, and professor, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah has been awarded the 2022 Africa Food Prize at the AGRF2022 Summit. The event took place on the 7th of September, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Read Also

This recognition is coming on the heels of his amazing contribution to the growth of agriculture in Africa. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah is the founder of the West Africa Center for Crop Improvement (WACCI). This establishment is aimed at training a young generation of farmers to develop improved varieties of staple crops in West and Central Africa.

Through this initiative, the professor has been able to amass $30 million of research and development funding. He has also been able to train more than 120 Ph.D. and 49 MPhil students in Seed Science and Technology from 19 African countries.

With new innovations being made every year in agriculture, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah decided to play his part via molecular science. Over the years the WACCI has been able genetically to enhance 60 seed varieties, effectively boosting productivity, yield, and nutritional value.

Currently, the WACCI boasts a new molecular biology/tissue culture laboratory, a bioinformatics platform, and state-of-the-art university farms including a US$300,000 ultra-modern screen house for controlled experiments.

In recognition of all this, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah was awarded the grand prize of $100,000. This award is given to those who have made a tremendous effort in improving the current state of agriculture in Africa.

2022 Africa Food Prize at the AGRF2022
2022 Africa Food Prize at the AGRF2022 Google

The winner was selected by a prestigious panel, comprising Africa Food Prize Committee President H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo (outgoing Chair), Dr. Vera Songwe, Dr. Eleni Z. Gabre- Madhin, Dr. Kamau-Rutenberg, Mr. Birama Sidibé, and Prof. Sheryl Hendriks, Dr. Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli.

The president of the committee, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo stated: “It is a great privilege to be able to honor and shine a spotlight on the truly remarkable achievements of Dr. Danquah. His leadership in genetic innovation inspires the future of food security and nutrition in Africa and has made a tangible difference in how a new generation is working to improve African food systems. He has been and continues to be, a true inspiration for many young minds. On behalf of the African Food Prize Committee. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and appreciation for his continuing endeavors.”

The criteria the committee uses in selecting the winner include;

  • Contribution to reducing poverty and hunger and/or improving food and nutrition security in measurable terms
  • Contribution to providing a vital source of income and/or employment in measurable terms
  • Potential for transformative change through scalability, replication, and sustainability
  • Increased awareness and cooperation among African audiences and organizations
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

Ooni of Ife marries again for the 4th time

Ooni of Ife marries again for the 4th time

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Best-dressed celebrities at The Headies 2022

Best-dressed celebrities at The Headies 2022

Adesua Etomi bags doctorate degree

Adesua Etomi bags doctorate degree

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

Here are the 7 worst-performing African currencies in 2022

Tanzania freezes grain export permit

Tanzania freezes grain export permits for Kenyans resulting in scarcity and price inflation of flour in Kenya

An aerial view of Nairobi City

Top 5 thriving sectors and industries to invest in Africa as the population rate rises

Kenya shilling coins and notes are pictured inside a cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya faces its biggest forex reserve offset in five years following the deflation of the country's currency