Egypt’s ON Market E-Grocery marketplace raises $215K in pre-seed funding to empower grocery retailers

Influenced by the global market boom in online groceries, the market in Egypt is growing drastically, and has attracted more than USD150 million in investments for the year 2021, and is expected to attract more investments in the next coming years.

Founded in June 2020 in Tanta, by Moatasem Marzouk, Seif Yasser, Ahmed Najjar, and Moataz Marzouk, ON Market empowers grocery retailers with tech solutions to build and sustain online commerce. Simultaneously, they connect customers through their app with grocery retailers surrounding them enabling them for the first time in the market to order from multiple retailers in a single order.

Moatasem Marzouk, the co-founder and CEO, explains the unique value they provide to their customers, “Our customers have trust and loyalty to brands and retailers that cannot be easily replaceable. We develop our products in-house to connect them with the retailers they trust and love, where they can follow their latest offers, pricing updates, and product availability. For the first time in the market, we allow them to order from multiple stores by placing only one order and getting it delivered all at once. We’ve surveyed a sample of 200+ customers, and we found that 90% of them prefer to get all their orders at once, even if it’ll take more delivery time, even up to an hour”.

Yasser Alghamdi, the lead investor, says about the company and the team ”The grocery market in MENA, including Egypt, is promising. We believe the team behind ON Market has the necessary experience and mindset to build a remarkable success story, and we’ll support them to achieve that all of us together”

About how they see their future opportunities in the market, Moatasem says, “the grocery market in Egypt is valued at around USD 35 Billion and expected to grow from 15% to 20% over the next three years. That market isn’t yet fully disrupted, and it’s our chance with our