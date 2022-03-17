RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

$350 billion is needed to expand electricity generation and distribution in Sub-Saharan Africa

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
$350 billion is needed to expand electricity distribution in Sub-Saharan Africa
$350 billion is needed to expand electricity distribution in Sub-Saharan Africa
  • Sub-Saharan Africa's long-standing electricity access problem is due to the massive underinvestment in the region's electricity infrastructure.
  • Wood Mackenzie Ltd says with the right investments, the region could potentially change the trajectory of global electricity demand and supply.
  • The company also believes that the declining cost of renewable energy, coupled with innovative business models, could help bridge the current investment gap in SSA's electricity industry.

Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa would need to invest the sum of $350 billion between now and 2030, to be able to improve electricity generation/distribution and potentially solve the region's long-standing electricity access problem.

Recommended articles

This disclosure was made in a new report by Wood Mackenzie Ltd titled Utility evolution in Africa to reshape global electricity demand.

READ: 10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

The report, which was released earlier today by the UK-based energy and consultancy group and obtained by Business Insider Africa, quoted Principal Analyst Benjamin Attia to have said:

“These investment opportunities work around the fiscal and operational bottlenecks posed by some of Sub-Saharan Africa’s state utilities. Service providers are going straight to the bankable segments of residential, commercial, and industrial electricity demand, typically through distributed, renewable, off-grid solutions where the public utility does not feature."

READ: Bill Lenihan speaks with BI Africa about ZOLA Electric’s efforts to solve Africa’s energy crisis

The report further attributed Africa's long-standing electricity access problem to massive underinvestment in the region's electricity infrastructure. It said with the right investments, Sub-Saharan Africa could potentially change the trajectory of electricity demand and supply, not only within the region but globally.

Now, the interesting part is that the declining costs of renewable energy, coupled with innovative business models, could make it easier to bridge the investment gap and provide reliable and affordable energy access across the region.

READ: 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

It should be noted that electricity demand in Sub-Saharan Africa has doubled over the past 15 years and is expected to increase nearly eight-fold by 2050. The report by Wood Mackenzie said the growing demand is driven by these three fundamental macroeconomic trends: population growth, rapid urbanisation and structural economic transformation.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

Omos defeats Commander Azeez in battle of Nigerian giants on Monday Night Raw

Omos defeats Commander Azeez in battle of Nigerian giants on Monday Night Raw

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Atiku narrates how he rejected Tinubu’s offer to be his running mate in 2007

Atiku narrates how he rejected Tinubu’s offer to be his running mate in 2007

Finally! Meet The Real Housewives of Lagos

Finally! Meet The Real Housewives of Lagos

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Trending

Nigeria is no longer the poverty capital of the world but still has over 70 million people living in extreme poverty - the highest in Africa

20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.

Top 10 most developed countries in Africa based on latest stats

Downtown Johannesburg

8 Ways Africans can make money in the export industry without exporting

8 Ways Africans can make money in the export industry without exporting

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022