Dear African tech founders, your investors are keenly watching your every move [Editor's Opinion]

It's a no brainer that they are always watching

The Wapi Pay incident is a clear example of how equity investors are constantly and keenly observing African founders' every move. It's probably a no brainer that they are watching. Why shouldn't they? After all, they were watching you before they decided to invest in your startup. Now that they have a stake in your startup, it only makes sense that they will intensify their scrutiny of you for obvious reasons - they now have a stake in you!

Why they are watching you

Your investors will monitor your products, your growth rate and your financials. They do this not because they don't have anything important to do, no. Instead, they do it because they need to protect their vested interests in your startup. They need to ensure that you are growing at the expected rate that will eventually guarantee they can recoup their investments.

It's most important to point out that investors' scrutiny is often on the startup founders themselves. Recently when we spoke to Noor Sweid, the General Partner at VC firm Global Ventures, on what investors look out for when deciding to invest, she emphasised that focus is usually on the founders.

"We look out for founders who are driven by scale, who really want to build something meaningful and who have created companies that are valuable... We are interested in founders that are on a mission. They must really be purpose-driven founders that are on missions to change the world a little bit than we know it," Noor said.

You can see how she kept emphasising on founders, right? That's because founders are the main reason investors invest. And in most cases, they invest in founders whose innovation are capable of changing the world. So, you can only imagine the disappointment investors must feel when they founders they have invested in are caught on camera behaving in ways that are questionable.

Now, inasmuch as the Wapi Pay case is the latest example, the truth remains that a lot of startup founders in Africa are known to behave in questionable ways after their seed funding rounds and Series As. They have been reports of some of them living extravagantly off of investors’ funds, acting like demi-gods and basically doing a lot of questionable things they shouldn't be doing. So, while we are talking about Wapi Pay co-founders today, we might be talking about somebody else tomorrow if care is not taken.

