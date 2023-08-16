Coda launches new Call of Duty®: Mobile in-game items, available exclusively on Codashop

Coda Payments (“Coda”), in partnership with Activision Blizzard, announced the launch of an exciting new collection of Call of Duty®: Mobile (“CODM”) items only available on Codashop.

Codashop’s #CraftYourBattle campaign invites Call of Duty®: Mobile fans to take their gameplay to the next level with an exclusive collection of Codashop-branded in-game items. This includes a muscle car, a QQ9 SMG weapon and a wingsuit - each wrapped in the bold, iconic Codashop patterns and colors so players can stand out in their chosen battle.

The exciting collection marks the first time Codashop-branded items have ever been available in-game for Call of Duty®: Mobile, and comes as part of an official partnership between Codashop and Activision Blizzard.

“Having Activision Blizzard as a partner is something that Coda is immensely proud of, and this exclusive collaboration truly takes the partnership to the next level. We couldn’t thank Activision Blizzard enough for their support - it’s absolutely amazing to be able to see Codashop branding in Call of Duty®: Mobile. We can’t wait for CODM fans everywhere to craft their battle with their new Codashop skins,” commented Banks Baker, Coda’s Senior Vice President, Sales & Partnerships on the launch.

The Codashop Call of Duty®: Mobile collection is now available in 24 markets worldwide including Nigeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Mexico, South Africa and Spain. To access these Codashop branded items, players must purchase 420 CPs for the wingsuit, 880 CPs for the QQ9 SMG and 2400 CPs for the muscle car. Once the purchase is made, you will receive a code for redemption on the Call of Duty®: Mobile redemption center website. Once redeemed, the Codashop branded item will automatically appear in the game and players will be able to show off their favorite Codashop Call of Duty®: Mobile items during all Call of Duty®: Mobile gameplay. Don’t miss out - the Codashop Call of Duty®: Mobile in-game item codes will be available for redemption from now through to 4th September 2023.

About Coda

Founded in 2011, Coda brings over a decade of experience managing the complexities of monetization and content discovery in gaming and beyond. Coda is trusted by over 300 publishers – including industry giants Activision Blizzard, Bigo, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, and Zynga – to grow revenue, profit margins, and customer engagement by connecting them to 10M+ paying customers around the world.

Coda offers channel, platform and payment solutions including Codapay, which offers direct payments integration on publishers’ websites, and Codashop, the preferred destination for in-game content purchases for millions of gamers worldwide, and xShop, which makes their content available on a range of e-commerce platforms.

Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners, and GMO Global Payment Fund, Coda has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in APAC by the Financial Times, a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and the Best Payment Solutions Provider for the Gaming Industry (Global) by Global Brand Magazine.

Learn more about us at CodaPayments.com

