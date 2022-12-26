ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Christmas season in Rwanda hits a brick wall owing to some economic challenges

Chinedu Okafor
Market in Kigali
Market in Kigali
  • Rwandans are currently faced with an inflation crisis.
  • Authorities are pressed to find a solution before heading into the new year. 
  • This inflation is particularly daunting for the vulnerable within the country. 

Rwandan authorities have been on edge as a result of the country’s current economic state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The cost of living in the country has experienced a spike that is being felt by the majority of its citizens, particularly the vulnerable household.

This, unfortunately, is not an isolated incident, as a number of African countries are experiencing some form of price inflation. For regions like Nigeria and Kenya, there is an increased cost of transportation and energy, but for Rwanda, the inflation is cutting across all sectors.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Rwanda is currently in a bit of a conundrum, owing to the fact that the country needs to revise and adjust its monetary policies to combat the recession issue. However, this in turn could negatively impact the country’s economic trajectory.

The National Institute of Statistics (NISR) revealed that the economy expanded by 10%in the third quarter, following 7.5% growth in the second quarter and 7.9% growth in the first.

“This year we had projected 6.8% by the end of December. But given the performance of the three quarters — all these indicators suggest that we may achieve more than 6.8%,” said Uzziel Ndagijimana, the minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

“In the next year, in the context of global challenges, we are conservative taking into consideration all these downside risks. Our projection for next year is 6.2% subject to adjustment depending on development in the global economy,” he added.

While the numbers have looked great through 3 quarters, the current rise in inflation could deter the economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic Rwanda was enjoying.

As a matter of fact, the economic rebound was thanks in large part to the full resurgence of the nation’s service sector, which fully resumed operations during the year. The sector experienced a 17% growth driven by conferences and exhibitions (MICE) and several international meetings.

For Rwandans, food prices have gone up alongside other basic amenities and the unemployment rate. This has put a dent in what should have otherwise been a strong annual finish for a country that was well underway to surpass its 2022 economic projections.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Anthony Joshua can become a 3-time heavyweight champion

How Anthony Joshua can become a 3-time heavyweight champion

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

These 5 churches don't celebrate Christmas and here's why

These 5 churches don't celebrate Christmas and here's why

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Tanzania partners with China on $2.2 billion deal to tear down borders with neighbouring countries

Tanzania partners with China on $2.2 billion deal to tear down borders with neighbouring countries

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

CBN makes U-turn, increases withdrawal limit to 500,000 weekly

CBN makes U-turn, increases withdrawal limit to 500,000 weekly

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Signing of the Standard Guage Railway deal

Tanzania partners with China on $2.2 billion deal to tear down borders with neighbouring countries

Tanzania meat export

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

After arrest conspiracy, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria succumbs to pressure, raises withdrawals to N500k, N5m

The president of Rwanda sides with China in its tussle against USA for the opportunity to win Africa’s business

Rwandan president sides with China in tussle against USA for opportunity to win Africa’s business