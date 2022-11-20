RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

China is keen on getting ahead in the race to win Kenya’s business

Chinedu Okafor
China and Kenya wish to establish trade relations
  • The government of China and Kenya have created a dialogue around re-establishing trade relations.
  • China is interested in investing in Kenya’s infrastructure.
  • This is one of the many initiatives the current Kenyan administration is employing. 

China has shown interest in investing in Kenyan infrastructure.

Kenya’s Roads, Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, played host to China’s ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian this past week, and the future of Kenyan’s infrastructure was one of the key topics discussed.

“We consider China a close friend and a great partner owing to their active involvement in the transformation of Kenya’s infrastructure landscape over the past 20 years resulting in the cheaper, faster, and more efficient movement of people and goods between cities and towns,” Murkomen said.

Another subject that was tabled during the ambassador’s visit was the future of the aviation sector in Kenya.

“Including expansion of airports starting with the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). We look forward to continued collaboration in infrastructure development and attracting more investment into the sector.” Murkomen said.

Kenya’s new administration under President Ruto has touted re-establishing trading relations with China, after the last administration had canceled some projects with the east Asian giants.

“If approved, my priority will be to relook at the Greenfield terminal tender which was canceled in 2016 after the contractor had been paid Ksh4.2 billion ($34 million),” Mr. Murkomen told legislators at a vetting session last month.

So far President Ruto has been taking bold steps in the restoration of the Kenyan economy. Kenya for the last few years has become an emerging market on the global stage as Nairobi has taken its place as an economic hub for foreign investors.

The country has been making strides in several industries including tech and agriculture, but recent economic struggles have left citizens of the country searching for solutions. Under Ruto’s administration, ideas like the importation of GMO foods, the reduction of foreign loans, to re-establishing of soured trade relations, and more have been suggested and or implemented.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
