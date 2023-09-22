Burnaboy's South African concert cancelled - here’s why

Burna’s management cited incompetence on the side of the show’s promoters as the reason for the show’s dissolution, after which they promised to refund tickets and apologized for the inconvenience. The concert was scheduled for September 23, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The management stated: “Sadly, it is with great regret that we must inform you that despite my team’s effort, the show on September 23rd, in Johannesburg will be canceled over the inability of the promoters to fulfill their contractual, production, financial, and technical obligations.”

“Production vendors have still not been paid and as such, it is evident at this point that the agreed production standard needed for this venue size can’t be achieved. Deepest apologies to all fans, all ticketing companies must ensure that it is refunded in full. Looking forward to seeing you all soon,” the management added.

Beneath the report, there are allegations of fraud, however, nothing has been confirmed as of the time this story was issued. However, there are also reports revealing that ticket sales grossly underperformed, selling only 1500 for a 90000 capacity stadium, in turn the poor sales were linked to the ticket price which went for R765 (32,000 naira).

Since the turn of events, people have taken to social media to give their take. This has given rise to a wave of reactions, some of which are below.