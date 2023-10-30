Breaking: Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is set to touch down in Tanzania today

His welcoming party at the Julius Nyerere International Airport would include the Foreign and East African Cooperation Minister January Makamba, as reported by the Tanzanian news publication, The Citizen.

As a result of Tanzania’s growing economy, the German president wishes to strengthen its diplomatic ties with the East African nation, as well as strengthen trade and investment. The president’s entourage for the trip includes investors from 12 large organizations and of course fellow government officials.

On the 31st, both the president of Germany and the president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan would begin conversations on the intended purpose of the trip. These discussions are slated to take place at the Magogoni State House, in the capital city of Dar Es Salaam, which will then be followed by a press conference.

The two Heads of State would also be a part of a business forum alongside leading business people and investors from both countries.

The German president is also slated to talk to young Tanzanian entrepreneurs. After which he would begin a tour of the country, including a primary school, a museum, and a cement factory.

Germany and Tanzania have had a long-standing relationship dating back 60 years. Both countries collaborate on the development of certain sectors such as health, trade and investment, gender equality, and more.

According to data from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC), Tanzania exports $42.04 million worth of goods to Germany, consisting mainly of coffee, tobacco, honey, fish wax, and gemstones. While Germany exports goods worth $237.43 million to Tanzania consisting primarily of medical supplies and automobile supplies.

“Germany is among the top 10 countries leading in attracting investment to Tanzania. Data from the TIC shows that 178 projects worth $408.11 million have been registered in the country by August 2023, creating 16,121 jobs,” the Citizen States.