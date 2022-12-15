ADVERTISEMENT
Biden administration has pledged $55 billion to Africa over next 3 years

Victor Oluwole
President Biden addressing the US-Africa Business Forum on December 14, 2022
President Biden addressing the US-Africa Business Forum on December 14, 2022
  • It comes amid stiff competition for influence and opportunity in Africa as China continues to dominate foreign investment on the continent for years.
  • President Joe Biden also declared that his country is "all in on Africa's future," adding, "When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds.”

At the ongoing US-Africa Leaders summit in Washington, President Joe Biden has declared that his country is "all in on Africa's future."

The US president made the comments on Wednesday while addressing a conference of 49 African leaders, saying, "When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well."

In addition to his comments, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States aims to help African countries achieve their own goals.

According to Sullivan, the White House is pledging $55 billion in economic, health and security support for Africa over the next three years.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Sullivan declined to give details, saying the White House would reveal them during the coming three days of bilateral and multilateral talks and a dinner hosted by Biden at the White House for his African counterparts.

German news website DW, reported that the announcement includes a $100 million aid package for clean energy and another $800 million in public and private financing for digital development.

Meanwhile, credit card company Visa said it would invest $1 billion into Africa to develop digital payments, and Cisco, with its partner Cybastion announced 10 cybersecurity contracts worth a total of $858 million.

Microsoft also said it would roll out satellites to provide internet access to millions of people, starting in Egypt, Senegal and Angola, DW reported.

While commenting on the competition with China and Russia for influence and opportunity in Africa, Sullivan insisted that the summit was not about other countries.

"It's not going to be attempting to compare and contrast," he said.

"This is going to be about what we can offer. It's going to be a positive proposition about the United States and its partnership with Africa.

"We are bringing the resources to the table in significant numbers," he added, according to RFI.

Sullivan also noted that the United States would tell the visiting leaders that it supports adding an African country to the permanent members of the UN Security Council and inviting the African Union to join the elite G-20 countries.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

