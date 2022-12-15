Biden administration has pledged $55 billion to Africa over next 3 years

The US president made the comments on Wednesday while addressing a conference of 49 African leaders, saying, "When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well."

In addition to his comments, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States aims to help African countries achieve their own goals.

According to Sullivan, the White House is pledging $55 billion in economic, health and security support for Africa over the next three years.

Sullivan declined to give details, saying the White House would reveal them during the coming three days of bilateral and multilateral talks and a dinner hosted by Biden at the White House for his African counterparts.

German news website DW, reported that the announcement includes a $100 million aid package for clean energy and another $800 million in public and private financing for digital development.

Meanwhile, credit card company Visa said it would invest $1 billion into Africa to develop digital payments, and Cisco, with its partner Cybastion announced 10 cybersecurity contracts worth a total of $858 million.

Microsoft also said it would roll out satellites to provide internet access to millions of people, starting in Egypt, Senegal and Angola, DW reported.

While commenting on the competition with China and Russia for influence and opportunity in Africa, Sullivan insisted that the summit was not about other countries.

"It's not going to be attempting to compare and contrast," he said.

"This is going to be about what we can offer. It's going to be a positive proposition about the United States and its partnership with Africa.

"We are bringing the resources to the table in significant numbers," he added, according to RFI.