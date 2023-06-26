Betting sites not on BetStop Australia - Non-BetStop Bookmakers

With the expansion of online gambling in Australia and the rest of the world, it's become increasingly difficult to stray away from BetStop, the Australian government's self-exclusion platform.

List of top Australian Betting sites not on BetStop

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're an Australian gambler looking for options outside the confines of BetStop, you've come to the right place. This section will explore a selection of AU betting sites outside BetStop's self-exclusion program. These bookmakers offer a diverse range of games and betting options, providing an alternative for those who wish to experience gambling without the restrictions imposed by BetStop.

Whether you're seeking the thrill of soccer betting, the excitement of horse racing tracks, or the allure of live betting experiences, we've curated a list of legit betting sites not on BetStop that operate within Australia.

Although there are countless other websites that you can access from Australia, many of them are either on the BetStop gaming sites list or might need to be more reputable sources.

While this list isn't a definitive compilation of every good Australian-available bookmaker not on BetStop, this one's made up of our best gambling sites not on BetStop, that we both trust and are separate from the government's self-exclusion platform.

Without further ado, here's the list of the seven betting sites we'll be talking about Winstler, Seven, Gxmble, Goldenbet, Freshbet, Rolletto, Golden Lion, Midnight Wins, Players Club VIP, and MyStake. Let's dive in!

ADVERTISEMENT

MyStake - Best Overall Betting Site Not on BetStop

Pulse Nigeria

Firstly, we've got MyStake, owned and operated by the same group behind Goldenbet, Santeda International B.V. MyStake is one of the new non-BetStop betting sites (2016) brought to the casino scene in Australia, offering a refreshing and modern interface. MyStake provides various sports betting options, horse racing odds, live betting, and casino games, including roulette, blackjack, and more. The site is committed to responsible gambling, offering tools and resources to help players control their gaming activities.

Despite being a newcomer, MyStake has quickly gained a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy bookmaker, thanks in part to providing sports betting, live sports betting, casino games, live casino games, virtual sports events, racing games, eSports betting, tournament games, and mini-games. That's a lot. Of course, they've got a wide variety of casino games, with some great publishers behind the selection, but that'd be ignoring the vast quantity of other options on MyStake.com.

Mystake Casino

ADVERTISEMENT

As it comes to casino games, however, MyStake has 6,200, making it the largest casino (theoretically) on this list. Plus, there are thousands of bets on its sportsbook and live sportsbook, hundreds of games on virtual sports and racing, and so on.

Moving back to casino games, however, you see a lot of familiar faces; there's Pragmatic Play, Play'n Go, Hacksaw Gaming, Push Gaming, and many industry standards. On top of that, you have the popular slot games, exclusive games drops and wins, bonus buy opportunities, megaways, and jackpot games, all staples of new casinos not on BetStop in Australia that have made it to our list.

However, MyStake has the most extensive selection on this list, and they have a quality site to back it up with. When it comes to Australian gambling sites, to begin with, MyStake is up there. Moving off into the land of BetStop-free betting sites, MyStake is even more impressive, and that's why we're going to wrap up our list of the top betting sites not on BetStop with it.

Suppose you're interested in a huge quantity of quality casino games, sportsbooks, live sportsbooks, virtual sports, racing games, tournaments, mini-games, and everything else a gambling site might offer. In that case, MyStake is a great option for you. Plus, being free from BetStop, you don't have to worry about that connection. And, if you're curious, they've got a selection of rotating promotions too.

Australia's BetStop self-exclusion platform has made it a little harder to find a venue to gamble or play casino games without worrying about losing access to your money, especially considering just how concrete a self-exclusion on their platform can be. While you shouldn't have anything to worry about, things can get a little sketchy with BetStop leaning over your shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, in this article, we explored the best betting sites not on BetStop in Australia, allowing players to enjoy their favorite games free from BetStop. This is a partial list of other topics, like credit card betting sites not on BetStop, which means we'll focus on the best general bookmakers in Australia that aren't on BetStop. The complete list of bookmakers not on BetStop you can find at nonbetstop.com

Winstler - Best for Greyhounds Betting Not on BetStop

Pulse Nigeria

Winstler is a highly reputable online gambling site, and one of our top betting sites not on BetStop, that has gained significant popularity among Australian players. Winstler ensures a seamless gaming experience with a vast sports collection and a user-friendly interface. The site offers an array of sports options like Aussie Rules, Soccer, Tennis, Rugby, Golf, Horse Racing, Greyhounds, and many more. Winstler provides a safe and secure gambling environment thanks to its licenses from reputable regulatory authorities and robust encryption technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although you can only access Winstler's wagering features with an account, there's still a good bit of information we can give you about what they offer. The company, owned by Group Gaem B.V., registered with and operated from Curacao, is available to Australian users with over 4,000 live betting events daily.

On top of those options, Winstler offers live betting and promotional material. It's always great to find a high-quality bookmaker selection with additional options past the classic games, and Winstler more than delivers. There's not only that 4K+ range sports events, but also the odds that come with them.

Non-BetStop Features

When it comes to online sports betting sites that bypass BetStop, Winstler shines brightly. This platform offers an extensive collection of sports betting events and boasts a user-friendly and well-designed interface. That combo helps push it onto our list of the best non-BetStop betting sites for a reason.

Navigating the website is a breeze, letting you quickly locate your favorite betting options and other games through Winstler's other services. The games themselves load swiftly and operate seamlessly. The website ensures accessibility on the go with its mobile-friendly platform, allowing players to enjoy their preferred wagering options conveniently and flexibly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winstler goes above and beyond by offering enticing promotions and bonuses. At the time of writing, you can earn up to $9,500 in deposit bonuses, with new players earning up to 300% on their first $500 deposited, with subsequent bonuses ranging from 100% to 50% on varying deposit amounts.

Additionally, Winstler provides a weekly offer of an extra 100% on Friday deposits, up to $2,500, allowing players to maximize their funds for exciting BetStop-free wagering gameplay.

In summary, Winstler stands as an exceptional bookmaker not on BetStop, in addition to all its other services and options. With its remarkable betting selection, user-friendly interface, and solid reputation spanning over a decade, Winstler delivers a safe and enjoyable gaming environment.

Although they have much more to offer than just sports betting events, Winstler emerges as a trusted and premier choice for non-BetStop Australian betting sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven - Best for Aussie Rules Betting Not on BetStop

Pulse Nigeria

Seven is another gambling site and non-BetStop betting site heavily emphasizing sports betting games. Sure, they offer many other services, including live betting games and a virtual sportsbook. With licenses from reputable regulatory authorities and robust encryption technology, Seven Casino ensures a secure and trustworthy gambling environment.

Alongside all famous sports, Seven Casino provides live betting, including horse racing, greyhounds, and E-sports. The availability of diverse options beyond the standard games makes Seven Casino an excellent choice for people looking for that gameplay and options beyond regular sports betting. Not only does the platform offer over 4000 live betting events every day, but it also features virtual sports.

Like Winstler, Seven Casino also happens to be owned and operated by Group Gaem B.V., registered and working in Curacao. Like its brother site, another one of our top non-BetStop Australian betting sites, Seven Casino, is available to Australian users.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yes, while they're owned by the same group and share many similarities (including being unable to access their games without an account), Seven Casino stands out regarding visual presentation and the promotions available. As you'll find out, sites owned by the same group tend to have surprisingly different options and promotions.

Seven Casino has promotions like Winster but with a few significant differences. New players can earn up to $7,500 in deposit bonuses, with the first $250 deposited earning a 200% bonus. Subsequent bonuses range from 100% to 50% on varying deposit amounts.

Uniquely, however, Seven Casino provides a weekly offer of an extra 100% on Monday deposits, up to $500, an additional 125% on Wednesdays, up to $500, and 200% up to $500 on Fridays, allowing you to keep your account topped up (and then some), virtually all week.

They have daily, weekly, and monthly raffles, which is rare for online sportsbooks. So, keep that in mind.

When it comes to non-BetStop online betting sites, Seven Casino shines brightly. With its extensive collection of games and user-friendly, well-designed interface, navigating the website is a breeze. The games load quickly and operate seamlessly, while the mobile-friendly platform ensures accessibility on the go, allowing players to enjoy their favorite wagers conveniently and flexibly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven Casino is an excellent option for Australian players seeking non-BetStop sports betting options. Seven Casino offers a secure and enjoyable gaming environment with a variety of gaming options. In comparison, they offer much more than just casinos, like their relative site, Winstler, Seven Casino, which serves its purpose for Australian players seeking betting sites not on BetStop.

Gxmble - Highest Non-BetStop Betting Limits

Pulse Nigeria

Gxmble is another excellent option for Australian players seeking online betting sites not on BetStop. This platform offers a sleek and modern interface, making navigation a breeze. Gxmble's sportsbook library features diverse titles, including Aussie Rules, soccer, tennis, basketball, horse racing, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gambling site also provides a mobile-friendly experience, allowing players to enjoy their favorite games. Gxmble is licensed and regulated, ensuring a secure and fair gaming environment.

Like several other sites on this list, Gxmble offers casino games, live casino games, sports betting, and a few promotional items, and it's also owned by Group Gaem B.V. Unfortunately, it's also locked behind an account screen, but the website still has thousands of casino games to offer.

Gxmble's similar to Winstler and Seven Casino but has a lovely pink/purple/gray design instead.

Fortunately, however, the offers are similar to what Winstler and Seven Casino offer, with three welcome offers and a surprising four weekly offers. For your first, second, and third deposits with Gxmble, you'll get 200% bonuses on up to $500, 100% on up to $750, and 100% on up to $1,250.

For weekly offers, Gxmble offers 100% up to $250 on Mondays, 50% up to $500 on Wednesdays, 150% up to $500 on Fridays, and 100% up to $1,250 on Saturdays. Although the rest of the site is very similar to Winstler and Seven Casino, Gxmble has one of the unique promotional options on this list, complete with seven offers for depositors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gxmble's yet another excellent option for someone looking to enjoy a bookmaker that isn't tethered to BetStop, but still offers more than a few other services in addition. The casino's excellent, but you also can place live bets. It's a tremendous all-around offering.

Goldenbet - Best for Horse Racing Betting Not on BetStop

Pulse Nigeria

For those looking for horse racing betting not on BetStop with a touch of luxury, Goldenbet is an ideal choice. With its elegant design and high-quality graphics, this bookmaker delivers a premium gambling experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldenbet offers an extensive selection of sports, including football, basketball, golf, tennis, racing, and more. The site prioritizes player security and fairness, employing advanced encryption technology and holding licenses from respected regulatory bodies.

Of course, that's given – what isn't offered, however, are the over 3,000 betting events every day available on the company's website, helped by the connections its owner, Santeda International B.V., has within the industry. Formerly known as Onyxion B.V., Santeda International owns MyStake, an option later down this list, and more than a few other online bookmakers.

Fortunately, they've been in business for a while, too, meaning the dozens of publishers and thousands of games connected with Santeda are available on Goldenbet's platform. That's how the company provides sports betting, live sports betting, eSports betting, live casino games, mini-games, and, of course, casino games.

Goldenbet has one of the widest ranges of casino games available on this list, helped in part by the massive number of publishers available. I counted almost 80, but that's bound to change as the website continues to pick up new games and game producers.

And fortunately for you, this quantity doesn't mean a drop in quality. With thousands of games, most of Goldenbet's options look incredibly high quality, available to view without an account through their website, and easily accessible thanks to great website design. On top of the quality, however, you also have popular pokies, bonus buys, megaways, classic slots, jackpots, and table games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldenbet's an odd option because they have everything in quantity AND quality. With thousands of games, dozens of casino game publishers, and countless other options and services available through Goldenbet.com, this site's an excellent option for anybody outside BetStop for a quality betting site with over a few games.

Golden Lion - No Age Verification Betting Site Not on BetStop

Pulse Nigeria

Golden Lion stands out as a vibrant and engaging non-BetStop bookmaker in Australia. With its unique canine theme, this site brings a refreshing twist to the online gambling scene. Golden Lion offers various games, including sports betting, poker, blackjack, pokies, racing, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bookmaker's commitment to providing an enjoyable and secure experience is evident through its licenses and certifications. Golden Lion is an excellent choice for players seeking something different.

It is a relatively new entry to the online gambling and betting market. However, they've been multiplying to provide quality games from quality producers throughout their website.

Although other sites not on BetStop, like Goldenbet, might have more publishers and games available for play, Golden Lion is slowly working its way up there, focusing on adding quality games over time.

Fortunately for you, though, they've got a good selection now. Everything's available from one page, with all the games accessible from a small menu. Overall, Golden Lion's website is clean, with a focus on a blue, orange, and black theme, which helps keep everything nice and simplistic. You can view their games through their menu, divided into the sportsbook, pokies, live betting, table, specialties, and blackjack.

All Golden Lion's casino games are viewable without an account, too, so you can go through their selection and peek at everything they offer. If you're interested in checking out their game choices, go ahead!

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-BetStop Bonuses

If you're interested in their promotions and payments, Golden Lion has five active promotions at the time of writing - up to $6,000.

With a limited but expanding selection, Golden Lion is one of our top betting-exclusive options within this list. They've got a few hundred events, and the company has been shown to expand its selection heavily as people make their way to the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of which, they've got a condensed website, and everything is easily accessible and contained within their website. With a few promotions and a new entry to the Australian gambling market, Golden Lion is a pretty good pick overall and one of our favorite online betting sites not on BetStop.

Players Club VIP - Best for Esports Betting Not on BetStop

Pulse Nigeria

Players Club VIP immerses players in a captivating world with its visually stunning theme. This non-BetStop bookmaker provides a vast selection of sports betting events. From classic sports like Aussie Rules, soccer, basketball, racing, and more, Players Club VIP has something for every player. The gambling site ensures the safety and privacy of its users, employing state-of-the-art security measures and holding a valid gaming license.

Besides the theming, however, you have a perfect core to the website. Players Club VIP offers exclusive Esports events. There are around 600 E-sports events to pick from daily, although the layout to access the games is very different.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're looking for an experience based entirely around casino games, Players Club VIP is one of the best pure options. Plus, being off BetStop fits into our equation of sites not on BetStop. And fortunately for you, it's got (oddly enough) one of the widest varieties of bonuses, although they're only divided into welcome bonuses, new game bonuses, and special bonuses.

Starting with welcome bonuses, Players Club VIP offers a $100 sports betting bonus, up to $1000 in welcome casino bonuses, $500 in crypto offers, and up to another $1000 reload bonuses with extra free spins. That's a lot for one bookmaker, to begin with, let alone one category of a casino.

What is BetStop?

Although it's probable that if you're reading this article, you already understand BetStop and its purpose, some visitors may need to become more familiar with the service, especially as it relates to BetStop vs. non-BetStop online betting sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately for either side, BetStop is straightforward. Known as the "National Self-Exclusion Register," BetStop is an officially recognized list of gaming and betting sites within Australia, which, when activated, block individuals in Australia who have chosen to exclude themselves from participating in betting and gambling activities on various websites. If you're not from Australia, congratulations! You don't need to worry about BetStop. However, if you are, the situation is a bit more tricky.

While BetStop is designed to be activated solely by you, there is a slight possibility that you could be included in the self-exclusion list without your consent. By activating BetStop, you provide your information to the Australian Communications and Media Authority, which then shares it with all the companies listed in BetStop.

Theoretically, playing bookmakers on BetStop should never end up with your unwilling addition to the service's list. Still, whether there's a family member with access to identification, a friend that knows your personal information, or you accidentally activate BetStop, there's always a chance you could end up on BetStop, without even intending to.

As stated on the official ACMA website, BetStop allows you to "exclude yourself from all licensed interactive wagering services in a single step," meaning you voluntarily prohibit yourself from accessing any betting or gambling service listed on the registry for at least three months. The list of these sites can be found on ACMA's official website. Activating BetStop will result in your inability to use those sites for gambling for whatever period you were signed up for.

Dealing With BetStop

ADVERTISEMENT

Dealing with BetStop can be somewhat stressful. Although a three-month self-exclusion period is relatively short, the exclusion duration can extend to a lifetime. This implies that if someone else enrolls you in BetStop or if you accidentally confirm a ban, you could be permanently banned from engaging in online gambling and any casino games in Australia.

Naturally, such circumstances are unlikely, but there are always risks associated with services like BetStop.

Whether it's the possibility of unintentional or intentional self-exclusion, concerns about data privacy, or any other apprehensions related to BetStop and similar services, we understand your worries. That's why we have compiled a list of our top ten online Australian betting sites not on BetStop. You can also check some new betting sites not on BetStop at non-betstop-casinos.

Conclusion

Various options are available for Australian players seeking trusted betting sites not on BetStop. Of course, our seven favorites include Mystake, Winstler, Seven Casino, Gxmble, Goldenbet, Freshbet, Players Club VIP, Midnight Wins, Golden Lion, and Rolletto, but many more are out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our favorites have an impressive selection of games, user-friendly interfaces, and top-notch security features, and they're all gambling sites not on BetStop. These trusted and reputable bookmakers not on BetStop provide Australian players with a safe and enjoyable gambling experience.

Whether you're a fan of sports betting, horse racing, greyhounds, online casino games, table games, or live dealer options, these casinos have something for everyone.

Final Words

Of course, they're not the only options, though. This happens to be on our list of betting sites, not on BetStop. There are countless other reputable bookies not on BetStop within Australia that offer more games or do something differently, and they're BetStop-free. It's important to remember that it's not the smartest thing to select just any sites not on BetStop without some research first.

We do not want to be on a site associated with BetStop, but it's still important to prioritize safety and responsible gambling. Choosing a sportsbook solely because it's not on BetStop may lead to potential dangers. Many sites we don't recommend or may not have reviewed lack proper regulation, putting players at risk of fraud, unfair gameplay, and inadequate customer support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, these platforms may not stick to responsible gambling guidelines so things can get even weirder. No matter what happens, do your research and pick the site that works best for you. There are hundreds of safe betting sites not on BetStop, all with different services, so choose the best one for you!

---