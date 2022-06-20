RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

10 best performing African stock markets in H1 2022

Emmanuel Abara Benson
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 best performing stock markets in Africa as of half-year 2022.
  • The list is based on the stock markets' year-to-day All Share Index, as compiled by Africa Markets.
  • This article is intended for information purposes only and should not be misconstrued as a form of investment recommendation.

With barely 10 days till the end of the first half of the year, we can all agree that 2022 has been quite eventful. Across Africa's 29 stock markets, millions of dollars worth of shares have been traded during this nearly 6-month period. And while many investors have been counting their gains following these transactions, others haven't quite been as fortunate.

In this article, we shall be focusing on 10 best performing stock exchanges in Africa so far this year. The list is courtesy of data compiled by Africa Markets and is intended for information purposes only; not as investment recommendations.

But first, some stock market news recap

Before we unveil the list, let us first briefly recount some of the major developments in Africa over the past months, with regards to the stock market:

How has your stock portfolio faired so far this year?

Is your stock market among the top performers in Africa as of H1 2022? Well, see the list below to find out.

  1. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 111.61%.
  2. Nigerian Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 21.21%.
  3. Lusaka Securities Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 12.92%.
  4. Malawi Stock Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 9.43%.
  5. Tunisia Stock Market: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 5.86%.
  6. Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM Composite): Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 4.03%.
  7. Botswana Stock Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 2.79%.
  8. Stock Exchange of Mauritius: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 2.44%.
  9. Namibia Stock Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 1.67%.
  10. Rwanda Stock Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 1.14%.
