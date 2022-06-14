RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Best African countries for entrepreneurs in 2022: Top 10 rankings

Victor Oluwole
  • South Africa has been recognised as the most entrepreneurial country in Africa, followed by Rwanda and Morocco in second and third place, respectively.
  • The 2021 rankings placed Kenya fourth ahead of Nigeria in fifth place.

A new report compiled by the CEOWORLD magazine has found the best African countries to become an entrepreneur.

The Entrepreneurship Index evaluates a total of 100 economies based on a wide range of factors to create an overall “best countries for entrepreneurship” index, including innovation, competitiveness, infrastructure, labour skills, access to capital, and openness for business.

According to the report, South Africa tops the local ranking for the best African countries to be an entrepreneur. With a highly-skilled workforce, competitiveness and openness for business, the country has the second-largest economy in Africa, after Nigeria, and is also unarguably the most industrialised nation in sub-Saharan Africa.

Here are the top 10 most entrepreneurial countries in Africa according to CEOWORLD magazine Entrepreneurship Index, 2021.

  1. South Africa 
  2. Rwanda 
  3. Morocco 
  4. Kenya
  5. Nigeria
  6. Tunisia
  7. Ghana
  8. Botswana
  9. Cameroon
  10. Egypt
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Victor Oluwole

