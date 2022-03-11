Backed by Y Combinator and Kepple Africa Ventures, Nigerian insurtech startup Curacel unveils new product to support the distribution of insurance to Africans

With Curacel Grow, airlines will be able to offer travel insurance to their customers through simple APIs. Automotive dealers will also be able to seamlessly sell insurance to customers as a value-added service.

Insurance penetration in Africa currently stands at less than 3 per cent, with most policies sold offline and manually via brokers and agents. This cumbersome process makes insurance products expensive and out of reach for many price-sensitive Africans. The insurance industry in Africa also represents less than one per cent of insured catastrophe losses worldwide, although it’s home to almost 17 per cent of the global population. This suggests that there is significant scope for growth.

With Grow, insurers can accelerate the distribution of their products by taking advantage of Curacel’s technology to easily embed insurance within other digital experiences in a more accessible way.

Furthermore, technology companies can also increase their recurring revenue by offering the protection their consumers need without the hassle of finding integration and negotiating terms with insurers and brokers. The solution is designed to integrate seamlessly with any technology platform, and Curacel’s AI-powered infrastructure means claims can be submitted and processed in real-time.

Commenting on the new product, Henry Mascot, CEO and co-founder of Curacel, said, “risk protection is a major consideration for Africa’s growing middle class. As it becomes easier to access credit and other financial services to enable new experiences, we want to make it easier to protect these experiences and enjoy them with full confidence. The success of various technology companies over the years has opened the door to many previously underserved people, and we want to take advantage of this to accelerate the penetration of much-needed insurance products across the continent.”

BI Africa