Another monetary policy has been slapped on Nigerian government officials to combat money laundering

As a result, the Naira in 2022, went as high as N900/$1, almost hitting N1000/$1. Since then, the Naira has been on a slow pace to recovery, under the initiatives of the financial bodies that govern the country’s monetary policies.

Last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed the nation’s redesigned currency in an attempt to stop the devaluation of the Naira.

The redesign, as noted, was intended to put an end to hoarding of the old notes, alongside other strategies to combat the obstacles causing the Naira to deflate.

The CBN also put some new monetary protocols in place including a withdrawal limit, and a directive that allows for an investigation should any of these rules be broken.

Recently, more policies have been etched onto this monetary evolution, particularly ones geared towards government officials.

In a statement released by the director and chief executive of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo R. HammanTukur, it was disclosed that Nigerian officials would be barred from withdrawing cash from government accounts from the 1st of March, 2023.

The new rules are applicable on all levels of government, including, state, local, and federal. This new rule, outside of combating the sort of money laundering that spurs a currency devaluation, was also put in place to further spur the growth of a cashless economy.

The idea of a cashless economy has been a pivotal part of the CBN’s initiatives to combat inflation, especially in an era where digital transactions have become widely accepted.

In line with the new rule, the director of the NFIU said "Civil servants are becoming more and more vulnerable to money laundering and its predicate offenses due to their exposure to cash withdrawals from public accounts."

"In the unlikely event that a public official feels he may need cash withdrawal, he may apply for approval for waiver from the presidency which may be granted on a case-by-case basis," he added.

According to an analysis by the NFIU, officials withdrew approximately 1.1 trillion naira ($2.45 billion) from government accounts from 2015 to 2022, most of it exceeding previous withdrawal limits.