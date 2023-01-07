ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Another monetary policy has been slapped on Nigerian government officials to combat money laundering

Chinedu Okafor
Buhari says new naira notes will be difficult to counterfeit. [Presidency]
Buhari says new naira notes will be difficult to counterfeit. [Presidency]
  • The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit has mandated that Nigerian officials be barred from withdrawing cash.
  • This rule would take effect by 1st of March 2023. 
  • This rule was put in place to combat money laundering and corruption.

Nigeria’s currency against the dollar has performed very poorly over the years, owing to numerous factors that had gone unaddressed during said period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

As a result, the Naira in 2022, went as high as N900/$1, almost hitting N1000/$1. Since then, the Naira has been on a slow pace to recovery, under the initiatives of the financial bodies that govern the country’s monetary policies.

Last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed the nation’s redesigned currency in an attempt to stop the devaluation of the Naira.

The redesign, as noted, was intended to put an end to hoarding of the old notes, alongside other strategies to combat the obstacles causing the Naira to deflate.

The CBN also put some new monetary protocols in place including a withdrawal limit, and a directive that allows for an investigation should any of these rules be broken.

Recently, more policies have been etched onto this monetary evolution, particularly ones geared towards government officials.

In a statement released by the director and chief executive of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo R. HammanTukur, it was disclosed that Nigerian officials would be barred from withdrawing cash from government accounts from the 1st of March, 2023.

The new rules are applicable on all levels of government, including, state, local, and federal. This new rule, outside of combating the sort of money laundering that spurs a currency devaluation, was also put in place to further spur the growth of a cashless economy.

The idea of a cashless economy has been a pivotal part of the CBN’s initiatives to combat inflation, especially in an era where digital transactions have become widely accepted.

In line with the new rule, the director of the NFIU said "Civil servants are becoming more and more vulnerable to money laundering and its predicate offenses due to their exposure to cash withdrawals from public accounts."

"In the unlikely event that a public official feels he may need cash withdrawal, he may apply for approval for waiver from the presidency which may be granted on a case-by-case basis," he added.

According to an analysis by the NFIU, officials withdrew approximately 1.1 trillion naira ($2.45 billion) from government accounts from 2015 to 2022, most of it exceeding previous withdrawal limits.

Also about 85% of the 3.23 trillion naira ($7.2 billion) in cash in circulation is now held outside of banks.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

Meet the African tribe that offers s*x to guests

Meet the African tribe that offers s*x to guests

3 side effects of condoms you never knew

3 side effects of condoms you never knew

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Kizz Daniel kick-starts 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Kizz Daniel kick-starts 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

AFRICA

5 African countries whose 2023 economic growth were predicted by the World Bank

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

Tanzania SGR-Train

Tanzania’s $2.2 billion trade route to DRC threatens Kenya’s trade influence in East Africa - experts say