Amidst scrutiny the Gabon coup finally gets a nod of approval, tagged as a “good coup”

- The AFC, a major financial institution with substantial investments in Gabon, expresses approval for the recent coup, citing its peaceful nature and minimal impact on economic activities.
- While AFC executive Sanjeev Gupta lauds the coup as a "good coup," the institution's CEO, Samaila Zubairu, reveals a conflicting stance, indicating a project halt in the country due to concerns over rising military takeovers in Africa.
- The Gabonese coup faces intense international scrutiny, with even the West African Bloc considering military intervention if the coup leaders fail to restore a democratic government.
The Gabon coup which was executed on the 30th of August, 2023, has finally gotten a nod of approval from a major financial institution. The African Finance Corporation, a multilateral financial institution, created by African sovereign states, has noted that the coup so far has been peaceful and it has been business as usual in the central African nation.