Airtel Africa sells Malawian tower asset to Helios for $54.7 million

Helios Towers had earlier in February notified its stakeholders about the impending transaction. The company also noted that plans to acquire Airtel's other tower assets in Gabon would be finalised by the second half of 2022.

The latest asset sale in Malawi demonstrates Airtel Africa's determination to divest virtually all of its passive tower assets across Africa.

Recall that Airtel Africa had in January 2022 disclosed that it was in the process of selling its Tanzanian tower assets to a joint venture (JV) led by SBA Communications Corporation and Paradigm Infrastructure Limited. This was for a consideration price of $176.1 million.

More so, the telco announced last November that it had sold its telecommunications tower company in Madagascar to Helios Towers Plc for $51.7 million.

Business Insider Africa understands that the company would use part of the money realised from these asset sales to upgrade its network infrastructure across some of its key markets, as well as to offset some of its group debts.