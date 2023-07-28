Africa's smartest cities: Top countries embracing urbanisation and technology

Although African cities are gradually making their mark, a select group of nations stands out in driving Africa's smart city revolution. Let's explore the 9 African countries in the IMD Smart City Index 2023, paving the way for a tech-driven and sustainable future.

1. Egypt - Cairo (Global Ranking: 108) Leading the charge, Egypt's Cairo emerges as Africa's smart city vanguard. A fusion of history and technology, Cairo embraces modernity to enrich the lives of its citizens and shape a smart future.

2. Algeria - Algiers (Global Ranking: 123) As a rising star, Algiers in Algeria captures hearts with its smart urbanisation initiatives. An epitome of sophistication, the city seeks harmony between nature and innovation.

3. South Africa - Cape Town (Global Ranking: 125) Embracing a tech-driven landscape, Cape Town shines as a beacon of modernity in Africa. Its enchanting blend of smart solutions and breathtaking scenery creates an unparalleled living experience.

4. Morocco - Rabat (Global Ranking: 126) Fusing tradition with technological advancements, Rabat in Morocco takes centre stage as a smart city icon. Sustainability and digital transformation form the bedrock of its urban brilliance.

5. Kenya - Nairobi (Global Ranking: 131) Africa's heartbeat of innovation, Nairobi, is a testament to the continent's smart future. A tapestry of connectivity and progress, Nairobi envisions an inclusive and dynamic urban haven.

6. Nigeria - Lagos (Global Ranking: 132) Nigeria's bustling Lagos boasts a dazzling skyline and a smart urban tapestry. The city's vibrant spirit embraces digital ingenuity, fueling boundless possibilities for its citizens.

7. Nigeria - Abuja (Global Ranking: 133) Abuja, the epitome of contemporary elegance, embarks on an ambitious journey towards smart city greatness. Seamlessly blending technology and aesthetics, Abuja is a marvel of urban sophistication.

8. Tunisia - Tunis (Global Ranking: 137) Tunis' enchanting charm takes centre stage as a smart city trailblazer. A masterful fusion of heritage and innovation, Tunis unlocks a world of possibilities for its residents.