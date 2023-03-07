Africa’s rising billionaires: Who are the new faces to watch out for in 2023?

While Africa’s richest individuals are undoubtedly impressive, the continent is also home to many up-and-coming billionaires worth keeping an eye on. These individuals have achieved remarkable success in a variety of industries, from tech to real estate, and their net worths may be below those of their better-known peers, but they are nonetheless impressive.

Mohamed Mansour - $2.9 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

Born in Egypt, Mansour, with a net worth of $2.9 billion, got his start working for his family's company, Mansour Group, which has interests in various sectors, including automotive, consumer goods, and retail.

Koos Bekker - $2.6 billion

BI Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Another billionaire to watch is Koos Bekker, worth $2.6 billion and ranks 11th on the list. Bekker is a media mogul who made his fortune through his company, Naspers, which has stakes in internet companies around the world, including Tencent, the Chinese tech giant behind WeChat.

Mohammed Dewji - $1.5 billion

ece-auto-gen

Mohammed Dewji, tied for 13th place with a net worth of $1.5 billion, is another emerging billionaire to keep an eye on. Dewji is the CEO of METL Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate with interests in agriculture, manufacturing, and real estate. He is also active in philanthropy, establishing the Mo Dewji Foundation to support education, health, and community development initiatives in Tanzania.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yasseen Mansour - $1.1 billion

via Google Images

Yasseen Mansour, an Egyptian businessman with a net worth of $1.1 billion, is also worth noting. He and his brothers own the Mansour Group, which operates in various sectors, including automotive, transportation, and real estate.

Michiel Le Roux - $1.2 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

Michiel Le Roux, the founder of Johannesburg-listed Capitec Bank Holdings Prabooks

Michiel Le Roux, a South African banker turned entrepreneur, has a net worth of $1.2 billion. He co-founded Capitec Bank, which has become a disruptive force in the South African banking industry, focusing on the previously underserved market segment.