Africa’s rising billionaires: Who are the new faces to watch out for in 2023?

Victor Oluwole
  • Africa is experiencing a rise in wealthy individuals, with private wealth expected to grow by 30% over the next decade, led by the billionaire and millionaire segments.
  • The continent is home to several up-and-coming billionaires worth keeping an eye on, including Mohamed Mansour, Koos Bekker, Mohammed Dewji, Christoffel Wiese, Yasseen Mansour, and Michiel Le Roux.
  • These emerging billionaires come from various industries, including automotive, media, real estate, and banking, and are a testament to the growing economic potential of the African continent.

Africa may not have the highest number of billionaires globally, but it is a continent experiencing an increasing number of wealthy individuals. According to Forbes, there are currently 46 billionaires residing on the continent, and over the next decade, private wealth is expected to rise by 30%, with the billionaire and millionaire segments leading the growth.

While Africa’s richest individuals are undoubtedly impressive, the continent is also home to many up-and-coming billionaires worth keeping an eye on. These individuals have achieved remarkable success in a variety of industries, from tech to real estate, and their net worths may be below those of their better-known peers, but they are nonetheless impressive.

Mohamed Mansour - $2.9 billion

Mohammed Mansour
Born in Egypt, Mansour, with a net worth of $2.9 billion, got his start working for his family's company, Mansour Group, which has interests in various sectors, including automotive, consumer goods, and retail.

Koos Bekker - $2.6 billion

Koos Bekker
Another billionaire to watch is Koos Bekker, worth $2.6 billion and ranks 11th on the list. Bekker is a media mogul who made his fortune through his company, Naspers, which has stakes in internet companies around the world, including Tencent, the Chinese tech giant behind WeChat.

Mohammed Dewji - $1.5 billion

Mr Mohammed Dewji
Mohammed Dewji, tied for 13th place with a net worth of $1.5 billion, is another emerging billionaire to keep an eye on. Dewji is the CEO of METL Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate with interests in agriculture, manufacturing, and real estate. He is also active in philanthropy, establishing the Mo Dewji Foundation to support education, health, and community development initiatives in Tanzania.

Yasseen Mansour - $1.1 billion

Yasseen Mansour is a shareholder in family-owned conglomerate Mansour Group, which was founded by his father. His brothers Mohamed and Youssef are also billionaires and part owners of Mansour Group.
Yasseen Mansour, an Egyptian businessman with a net worth of $1.1 billion, is also worth noting. He and his brothers own the Mansour Group, which operates in various sectors, including automotive, transportation, and real estate.

Michiel Le Roux - $1.2 billion

Michiel Le Roux, the founder of Johannesburg-listed Capitec Bank Holdings
Michiel Le Roux, a South African banker turned entrepreneur, has a net worth of $1.2 billion. He co-founded Capitec Bank, which has become a disruptive force in the South African banking industry, focusing on the previously underserved market segment.

These emerging billionaires are a testament to the growing economic potential of the African continent. As the region continues to develop, we will likely see more individuals achieving remarkable success in a variety of industries, and making a significant impact on the continent and beyond.

