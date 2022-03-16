RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

This African neobank just raised $18.5 million to expand financial access for SMEs in Kenya, Uganda

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
This African neobank just raised $18.5million to expand financial access for SMEs in Kenya, Uganda
This African neobank just raised $18.5million to expand financial access for SMEs in Kenya, Uganda
  • African neobank, 4G Capital, said the $18.5 million Series C funding round would help it scale access to its products in Uganda and Kenya.
  • The round was led by Lightrock, a London-based private equity fund.
  • Established in 2013, 4G Capital specialises in the provision of 100% unsecured business loans.

4G Capital, a notable African neobank with headquarters in Mauritius, announced today that it has finalised a Series C funding round of $18.5 million.

Recommended articles

In a statement sent to Business Insider Africa, the company disclosed that the funding round was led by Lightrock, a London-based private equity fund.

The statement further explained that the funding would go a long way in aiding 4G Capital's mission of availing financial access to more African Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Specifically, the company would use the money to expand access to its products in Kenya and Uganda.

READ: African startups raised $4.65 billion in disclosed funding last year, 62% of which went to fintechs

“We are delighted to partner with Lightrock to further our financial inclusion mission. Lightrock and 4G Capital share a complete alignment of purpose and mission. They bring unrivalled experience of Africa and emerging markets. This capital will have a transformative effect in enabling us to scale the best products and services to the world’s most important sector,” said Wayne Hennessy-Barrett, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4G Capital.

CEO of 4G Capital, Wayne Hennessy-Barrett
CEO of 4G Capital, Wayne Hennessy-Barrett BI Africa

On his part, a Partner at Lightrock, Shakir Merali, said it has become necessary to provide more investment capital to companies like 4G Capital who are providing financial empowerment to African SMEs. He said:

“Often used to justify the backing of many African companies, ‘Financial inclusion’ has not always translated into positive outcomes for customers. What is needed on the continent is investment capital to back companies with the mission of financial empowerment. 4G Capital provides liquidity to the vast market of economically generative businesses – the mobile phone repairers, hairdressers and food sellers – that dot the landscape of Africa.

"The systemic value of improving lives is compounded, as productive employment leads to economic outcomes and better education and health outcomes in the communities these businesses serve. That’s where 4G Capital plays. That’s why we believe they are doing necessary work and why we are excited to become a part of their growth journey.”

READ: Meet the 15 startups selected for Google for Startups Accelerator Africa 2022

Established in 2013, 4G Capital specialises in the provision of 100% unsecured business loans, along with financial literacy training and access to digital solutions. All of these are aimed at encouraging the growth of African SMEs, whilst teaching them how to manage their finances, avoid financial risks and potential debt defaults.

So far, this business model seems to be working perfectly. The company said it has reached over one million people, disbursing more than $230 million worth of loans. Interestingly, repayment rates are high at around 94%, with hardly any need for refinancing. Also, customers have reported being able to increase their annual revenues by as high as 82%.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court discharges 1 of 4 teenagers arrested for killing girlfriend for money rituals

Court discharges 1 of 4 teenagers arrested for killing girlfriend for money rituals

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

East Africans are reportedly going through tough economic times, as prices of essential goods skyrocket

East Africans are reportedly going through tough economic times, as prices of essential goods skyrocket

Rose Chibambo, Ladi Kwali and Tawhida Ben Cheikh are the only three African women to ever feature on banknotes

Rose Chibambo, Ladi Kwali and Tawhida Ben Cheikh are the only three African women to ever feature on banknotes

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

Coach Austin Eguavoen hits back at Ogenyi Onazi accusations

Coach Austin Eguavoen hits back at Ogenyi Onazi accusations

This is why you keep having boils repeatedly

This is why you keep having boils repeatedly

Cracks in PDP as party leaders disagree over zoning of 2023 presidential ticket

Cracks in PDP as party leaders disagree over zoning of 2023 presidential ticket

Trending

10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita, according to latest data

An African girl walks in front of luxury cars

Nigeria is no longer the poverty capital of the world but still has over 70 million people living in extreme poverty - the highest in Africa

20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.

Top 10 most developed countries in Africa based on latest stats

Downtown Johannesburg

8 Ways Africans can make money in the export industry without exporting

8 Ways Africans can make money in the export industry without exporting