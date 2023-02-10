In Africa, climate change has had a number of negative impacts, including increased water scarcity, reduced crop yields, and increased risk of extreme weather events such as floods and droughts, all of which were very prevalent and daunting in Africa in 2022. In addition, climate change can result in other socio-economic problems such as poverty, displacement, and food insecurity.

African countries are also particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change due to their limited access to resources and technology and their low adaptive capacity. In order to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change, African countries must take urgent steps to reduce their emissions, improve their adaptive capacity, and promote sustainable development.

This includes investing in renewable energy sources, improving access to resources and technology, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. In addition, African countries must also strengthen their resilience to climate change, such as by investing in early warning systems and building infrastructure that is more resilient to extreme weather events.

According to US News and World Report, some African countries in 2022 has the most success in combating the effects of climate change in 2022. The countries are ranked by the committed to climate goal score which is based on the world’s heat map, and countries that are adopting climate change policies the fastest.

Below is the list of African countries most committed to climate change;