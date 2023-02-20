ADVERTISEMENT
Here are the African countries with the fastest internet speeds

Victor Oluwole
An illustration of OneWeb satellites covering Earth in high-speed internet service.
  • Rwanda experienced the biggest leap in fixed broadband speeds, moving up 47 places in global rankings.
  • Several African countries have surged in global rankings for internet speeds due to investments in network infrastructure.
  • Mobile and fixed broadband networks are expanding, increasing internet connectivity and access across the continent.

The internet has become a critical infrastructure for the economic growth and development of many African countries. With the rise of e-commerce, online education, and remote work, having fast and reliable internet connectivity has become more important than ever. In this article, we will explore the recent report by Ookla on the African countries with the fastest internet speeds and how Rwanda is leading the way.

According to the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla, Rwanda made the biggest leap in fixed broadband speeds, moving up 47 places in the global rankings. The report attributes this achievement to the country's intense investments in network infrastructure, the liberalization of the telecoms sector, and the deployment of fibre optic networks to households and businesses.

Apart from Rwanda, other African countries have significantly improved their internet speeds. Malawi moved up nine positions, Djibouti and Congo both rose seven slots, and Mauritius, Lesotho, and Guinea all improved by five places. Burkina Faso made the most significant leap in mobile internet speeds, moving up 22 places, while Botswana and Uganda climbed 15 spots each.

The report highlights the importance of investing in network infrastructure to improve internet speeds in Africa. For instance, MTN, one of the largest telecom operators in Africa, invested over $1 billion in network expansion and secured 4G and 5G spectrum in key markets, leading to an average reduction of 22.5 per cent in data tariffs.

It noted that the liberalization of the telecoms sector, as seen in Rwanda, has allowed for more competition, resulting in improved services and lower costs. Additionally, the deployment of fibre optic networks to households and businesses has increased the availability of high-speed internet.

