RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

African airlines will need to recruit 63,000 new workers, as the continent's aviation industry is set to hit $400 billion valuation by 2040

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
African airlines will need to recruit about 63,000 new professionals over the next 20 years
African airlines will need to recruit about 63,000 new professionals over the next 20 years
  • Africa's commercial aviation market is projected to hit a valuation of $400 billion by 2040.
  • Growth will be driven by factors such as increased trade, more travel agreements and a considerable increase in the region's middle class.
  • To meet the expected increase in air travel demand, African airlines will have to significantly increase their fleet size and workforce.

African airlines will need to recruit some 63,000 new professionals (including pilots, technicians and cabin crew members) over the next twenty years in order to ensure optimal service delivery.

Recommended articles

READ: 10 best international airports in Africa according to latest ranking

This is one of the key growth projections that were made about the continent's commercial aviation industry by American aircraft manufacturer Boeing, as contained in its recently released Commercial Market Outlook.

According to the forecast which was obtained by Business Insider Africa, Africa's commercial aviation market will be valued at a whopping $400 billion by 2040. And in line with this projected growth, airlines on the continent will acquire about 1, 030 new airplanes that will be valued at $160 billion.

READ: African airlines lost a collective $8.6 billion in 2021 due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19

“Africa has healthy opportunities to expand travel and tourism, coinciding with increasing urbanization and rising incomes. African carriers are well-positioned to support inter-regional traffic growth and capture market share by offering services that efficiently connect passengers and enable commerce within the continent,” said Boeing's Managing Director of Commercial Marketing for Middle East and Africa, Randy Heisey.

Some of other factors that are expected to help drive Africa's commercial aviation growth are the continent's projected 3% economic growth over the next two decades, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AcfTA) and Single African Air Transport Market which are all expected to encourage cross-border trade and travels.

READ: Airfare hikes imminent in Nigeria as aviation fuel price skyrockets

Also note that Africa's middle class is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period, thereby driving up the need for air travel. As a matter of fact, annual passenger traffic is projected to grow by 5.4%, the third highest growth rate in the world according to Boeing.

In line with the foregoing therefore, African airlines will need to recruit 19,000 new pilots, 20,000 technicians and 24,000 cabin crew members between now and 2040. In the same vein, they will systematically increase their fleet size by 3.6% in order to accommodate the expected increase in air travelers.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Here are the 8 richest Africans in the UK in 2022, as revealed by the Sunday Times

Here are the 8 richest Africans in the UK in 2022, as revealed by the Sunday Times

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, other Afrobeats stars get 2022 Headies nominations

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Terrorists threaten to starve and kill kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Terrorists threaten to starve and kill kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

Lojay, Ruger, Zinoleesky, others nominated for Headies Next Rated Award 2022

Lojay, Ruger, Zinoleesky, others nominated for Headies Next Rated Award 2022

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?

Trending

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

Happy woman (African Liberty)

These 6 countries have the highest unemployment rates in Africa

6 African countries with the highest unemployment rates

Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis

Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis

Here are the 8 richest Africans in the UK in 2022, as revealed by the Sunday Times

Mr Strive Masiyiwa, who has attained British citizenship was been named the first black billionaire in the United Kingdom.