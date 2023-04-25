Africa suffers a shortage of project managers as infrastructure projects boom

According to the Project Management Institute's most recent talent gap analysis, there will be a demand for at least 2.3 million new project management-related (PMO) employees annually by 2030.

Sub-Saharan Africa will experience a 40% increase in PMO employment prospects within this decade. There is still a severe skills shortage despite the fact that many businesses are working hard to adapt to this slump.

Over the previous two decades, the average growth rate of the continent has been a consistent 4.5–5%. Six of the ten fastest-growing economies in the world prior to the epidemic were located in Africa.

Africa remained more robust, declining by just 2% when the recession brought on by COVID-19 reached the developed countries, decreasing them by 5.5%.

Notwithstanding such economic difficulties, the construction, energy, and information technology sectors are well positioned to continue playing a crucial role in the sub-Saharan economy as job producers, according to PMI's Job Trends Report 2023.

“These sectors, alongside agriculture and manufacturing, have been a cornerstone of the regional economy. Skills shortages as the economy recovers will create significant opportunities for project talent as companies and countries fast-track projects,'' the MD of PMI for sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, noted.

The paper claims that completing massive infrastructure and energy projects on time, within scope, and most critically, under budget is necessary to maximize the potential of foreign investments.

The research states that despite a slowdown in employment growth in the larger economy, "demand for industry-ready project professionals essential to this task remains robust." Project managers will be better equipped to uncover career chances if they are aware of the potential areas where these opportunities may emerge.

Project managers will continue to be in demand, especially those with the kind of influence that can guide organizations through difficult times.