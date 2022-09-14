Africa is losing 15% of its GDP to climate change despite having the lowest greenhouse emission of any continent

Africa is currently bearing the wrath of man-made damage inflicted on the earth. Greenhouse emission is exposing the earth’s atmosphere to more heat than it should take in. The results are aggressive droughts, floods, and cyclones.

The chief economist of the AFDB; Kevin Urama disclosed the broadening disparity between Africa’s climate change relief funds and the cost of damage, at the International Cooperation Forum, held in Egypt. “African nations received around $18.3 billion in climate finance between 2016 and 2019.” He said.

MR. Urama highlighted the fact that Africa is losing 5-15% of its GDP, despite only contributing 3% of total global emissions. Regardless, the continent is hard-pressed to contribute $1.6 trillion between 2020 and 2030 to meet its Nationally Determination Contributions; a commitment by each country in the United Nations to fight climate change.

“These sums reflect how the crisis is. Climate change affects Africa severely, while the continent contributes to only 3% of global emissions. The global community must meet its $100 billion commitment to help developing countries and African economies to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to adapt to it. Investing in climate adaptation in the context of sustainable development is the best way to cope with the climate change impacts, adding that gas must remain included in the continent’s plan for the gradual transition to clean energy.” He concluded.