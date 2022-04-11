In a press statement that was seen by Business Insider Africa, the Pan-African multilateral lender disclosed that the loan programme is called the Ukraine Crisis Adjustment Trade Financing Programme for Africa (UKAFPA). It was approved by the bank's board in late March, 2022.
Afreximbank announces $4 billion loan programme to help African countries cope, amid economic fallouts caused by Russian-Ukrainian war
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has launched of a series of credit facilities, totaling $4 billion, aimed at alleviating the negative economic impacts wrought on Africa by the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Below are the specific objectives the loan programme aims to accomplish:
- It will support import re-order cost adjustment financing for African countries, thus helping them to meet their immediate import price increases, pending domestic demand adjustments.
- The loan will also support African countries' oil and metals buy-back financing in order for them to refinance over-collateralized loans in the context of the current high oil and metal prices. This would, in turn, enable African countries to release more free cashflow for use in meeting other pressing needs such as food and fertilizer imports as well as servicing debts.
- The loan programme also makes room for commodity export revenue stabilisation in order to enable African countries [and companies] to structure and enter derivative contracts a and stabilise future export earnings.
- There is also a tourism revenue deficit financing aspect of the loan which will be given to the central banks of African countries whose economies are largely dependent on tourism, The goal here is to help cover the foreign exchange revenue shortfalls that have arisen due to decline in tourism arrivals from Russia and Ukraine.
- There is also the national export revenue acceleration facility which will be used to accelerate the completion of impactful export-oriented projects. This will be done by expediting access to foreign currency for use in importing critical equipment, technology, and expertise, for project completion.
While commenting on the development, Afreximbank's President, Pro. Benedict Oramah, gave further insight into how the loan programme is expected to benefit African countries.
“I am delighted that our Board has approved the introduction of the UKAFPA, once again demonstrating their responsiveness to the needs of African member states and their citizens. This initiative will contribute immensely to averting social anxiety and upheaval that may arise from looming food shortages and high costs of fertilizer and petroleum products," he said.
Recall that Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, both countries have been at war, with much of Ukraine's infrastructure and economy decimated, even as many Ukrainians have had to flee. Meanwhile, around the world the ripple effect of the war has been felt, especially across Africa where many countries rely on wheat imports from Ukraine. Also, the energy crisis that has resulted from the conflict, including soaring energy costs, have also negatively impacted the cost of living across many African countries.
