A US-based company has joined the list of multinationals looking for a slice of Tanzania’s lithium reserves

Chinedu Okafor
  • US company Titan Lithium Inc. is attempting to strengthen its position in Tanzania owing to the discovery of large lithium reserves in the country. 
  • The preliminary findings from two separate soil geochemical samplings conducted in Tanzania were described as encouraging. 
  • The new discoveries surpass earlier lithium finds discoveries in Tanzania confined to Mohanga, a region in central Tanzania close to Dodoma. 

Following the discovery of lithium deposits south of Mount Kilimanjaro with large enough reserves to make Tanzania a global market leader for the increasingly popular mineral, US company Titan Lithium Inc. is attempting to strengthen its position in Tanzania.

This past week, the US-based company released preliminary findings from two separate soil geochemical samplings conducted in two locations that straddled the Kilimanjaro and Arusha regions, indicating high lithium grades up to 2.79 percent lithium oxide.

The results were "encouraging enough," to warrant additional investigation, the Titan Lithium Chairman Harp Sangha noted. He was quoted as saying, "we're still at a preliminary stage but are now committed to start pursuing formal drilling approvals from the authorities. All of this could take time, so we can’t commit to any specific timelines to start proper drilling."

The new discoveries surpass earlier lithium finds discoveries in Tanzania confined to Mohanga, a region in central Tanzania close to Dodoma, where at least two Australian multinational companies have stakes.

In Mohanga, lithium deposits with values greater than 1.5% lithium oxide was discovered by Liontown Resources in 2017. Cassius Mining Ltd. purchased prospecting licenses covering about 300 square kilometers in the same region in July 2022.

About 200 square kilometers are occupied by the Titan 1 and Titan 2 project areas in the Mt. Kilimanjaro region. Surface samplings have revealed high-value lithium over a wide area, according to Sangha, and they are still working to define the discovery's boundaries throughout the entire region.

Additionally, he claimed that the region was developing into a "repository for a vast area of volcanic ash collection," which would make for a lithium-rich environment.

The larger Titan 1 prospect is compared to Titan Lithium's primary West End Lithium project in Nevada, the US, which the company claims is "one of the largest lithium resources in the world, both morphologically and depositionally.

Chinedu Okafor

