A Rwandan-based company, OX Delivers has been named on Time’s list of the best inventions of 2022

Victor Oluwole
Ox Team Rwanda, courtesy of OX Delivers
Ox Team Rwanda, courtesy of OX Delivers
  • The OX Truck is the first purpose-built electric truck for on-demand operation in emerging markets.
  • The electric OX Truck has secured a place in the Social Good category.

OX Delivers, an innovative start-up delivering EV logistics in Africa, has today been named as one of TIME’s 2022 Best Inventions. The annual list features extraordinary innovations that make the world better, smarter and more fun.

The electric OX Truck has secured a place in the Social Good category. The OX Truck is the first purpose-built electric truck for on-demand operation in emerging markets.

It has been first deployed in Rwanda, where it reduces the price of the transport from thousands of dollars to buy a truck to as little as 50c to move a sack of goods. The truck is being developed in the UK and will be shipped flat-packed for local assembly across the Global South.

Operations have been established in OX’s first market, Rwanda, which has demonstrated high demand for the service and expanded significantly since its first revenue in March 2021. By enabling customers to access EV transport on a pay-as-you-go basis, OX Delivers can serve the billions of people who are impacted by transport poverty.

Simon Davis, Managing Director at OX Delivers, said, “It is an honour that TIME has chosen the OX Truck as one of the year's Best Inventions. Our design ethos is simple and effective innovation, and this recognition from TIME reflects the extraordinary OX team.

Simon Davis, Managing Director at OX Delivers (Colour)
Simon Davis, Managing Director at OX Delivers (Colour) BI Africa

By changing the way trucks are designed and operated, we are making zero emissions transport accessible to the 3 billion people who lack access to transport.”

TIME solicited nominations from their editors and correspondents around the world, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry and green energy. Each contender was then evaluated on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible." See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2022

Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

