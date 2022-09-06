Headies: Award shows in Africa have experienced a decline in ratings and viewership over the years. Here's why

However, Just last year, some disturbing figures were recorded, sparking a conversation about the future of award shows worldwide.

The 2021 Oscars plunged to historically low ratings, with an audience of 10.4 million viewers, down from 23.6 million viewers.

The Grammys also experienced a downturn, dropping from 18.7 million viewers in 2020 to a record-low 9.2 million in 2021. CBS telecast has estimated that the final figures should amount to 9.2 million viewers by the end of the year.

Troubling figures for the Headies Awards

The Headies, Nigeria's foremost music award event, is not exempt from the decline in viewership experienced worldwide. Despite Nigeria's booming music industry, the star power emanating from this industry has not been enough to take the headies to the next level.

It is not definite what the actual numbers are for the Headies viewership year-round, but tech media platform; Technext reported around 34k streams on YouTube for 2021. Those numbers may appear abysmal for a country of over 200 million people.

While there is still a place for the recognition of artists and their efforts and contributions in their respective fields, it's safe to say that people don't care as much for the outcome of these awards as they once did, and the reasons may vary.

Why is there a decline in ratings and viewership of award shows?

While several reasons could be tied to a decline in the ratings and viewership of award shows worldwide, in Africa, we can narrow down a lot of it to three factors listed below.

Internet Penetration: As the world inches closer to consuming media via streaming, it has become increasingly difficult for a continent with very little internet penetration to enjoy all the pleasures of what's trending online, including an award show. Most people here simply don't have access to the internet as much as they have to radios or local TV stations.

The price of data: The average price for a gigabyte (GB) worth of data in Africa is $10 compared to a country like Israel which is a couple of cents per GB. There is already the nagging issue of internet penetration in the continent. Add that to a ridiculous price for data, and you have people who generally prefer to consume snippets or tweets of the high points of the events, rather than waste precious data watching the whole event.

More value for money: Aside from high data prices, there is also the question of how much value can be had for one's money. Most Africans would prefer to pay $7 a month for a cable service like DSTV to watch Big Brother and other programs rather than spend twice that amount on mobile data to stream a 45-minute award show. Most consumers in Africa simply wouldn't make that decision.