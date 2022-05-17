RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
9 most expensive African countries to rent property
9 most expensive African countries to rent property
  • Business Insider Africa presents 9 most expensive African countries to rent property.
  • This list is courtesy of Numbeo, the leading global provider of perceived consumer prices and other statistics.
  • Property price to income ratio basically compares the median household price within an area to the median household income. 

Accommodation is one of mankind's most essential needs. However, it doesn't come cheap. This reality is most problematic in Africa where millions of people often resort to shanties/ghettos, due to their inability to afford decent living conditions.

Recommended articles

READ: 20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

In this article, we shall be looking at 9 most expensive countries to rent a one bedroom apartment in Africa. This is based on property price to income ratio, which Investopedia defines as the ratio between a median home price compared to the median annual household income within a particular region.

READ: 8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

While compiling the list, we also considered affordability index, which basically measures "an average person's ability to purchase a particular item, such as a house in a particular region, or to afford the general cost of living in the region."

Also note that the statistics used in compiling this listicle is courtesy of Numbeo, the leading global provider of perceived consumer prices and other statistics.

READ: 9 African countries with the most expensive prices of bread, according to available stats

Below are the 9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment

  1. Ghana: This West African country has a property price to income ratio of 87.65%, as well as an affordability index of 0.04%. A one bedroom apartment in Accra's city centre could cost as much as $884.46 per month. And the average monthly net salary after tax is $344.84.
  2. Kenya: Kenya's property price to income ratio is 24.24%, even as the affordability index stands at 0.29%. A one bedroom accommodation in Nairobi's city centre goes for an average of $389.62 per month. And the average monthly net salary is $493.38.
  3. Algeria: Next we have this Northern African country which has a property to income ratio of 18.25% and an affordability index of 0.61%. A one bedroom apartment in the centre of Algiers, Algeria's capital city, goes for an average price of $211.85 per month. Meanwhile, the average monthly salary is $250.09.
  4. Nigeria: Africa's most populous country has a property to income ratio of 16.11%, even as affordability index 0.31%. In the commercial capital of Lagos, a one bedroom apartment at the city centre could go for as high as $1,567 per month. Meanwhile, the average net salary in the city is $232.93.
  5. Morocco: Morocco has a property price to income ratio of 12.60% and an affordability index of 0.98. In the centre of the country's capital city of Rabat, a one bedroom apartment goes for an average of $469.49 per month. Meanwhile, the average net salary in the city is $429.62.
  6. Egypt: Egypt has a property price to income ratio of 12.04% and an affordability index of 0.61%. A one bedroom apartment in Cairo's city centre goes for an average of $225.40 per month. Meanwhile, residents in the city earn an average monthly net salary of $258.89.
  7. Tunisia: Tunisia has a property to income ratio of 11.75% as well as an affordability index of 0.61%. In the centre of Tunis, a one bedroom apartment could go for $228.95 per month. The average monthly net salary in the city is $271.59.
  8. Mauritius: This island nation has a property to income ratio of 9.71% and a property affordability index score of 0.61%. At the centre of Port Louis, the country's capital, a one bedroom apartment can go for an average rental price of $393.97 per month. The average salary is $455.
  9. South Africa: SA has a property to income ratio of 3.07% and an affordability index of 2.93%. At the centre of Johannesburg, a one bedroom apartment can go for $422.94 per month. Meanwhile, the monthly net salary is $1,535.73.

READ: 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Top 10 African countries with the highest corporate tax rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest corporate tax rates

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson and stylist drag each other over AMVCA dress debts

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson and stylist drag each other over AMVCA dress debts

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Majid Michel confesses to stealing Taxi driver's money to pay him

Majid Michel confesses to stealing Taxi driver's money to pay him

#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

#AMVCA 2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Trending

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

aliko-dangote

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

Rihanna

JP Morgan has removed Nigeria from its list of emerging market recommendations that investors should be 'overweight' in

Led by Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA Foods acquires the first of two shipping vessels to drive sugar exports in West Africa

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Foods, is very strategic with his business moves