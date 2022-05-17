9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

In this article, we shall be looking at 9 most expensive countries to rent a one bedroom apartment in Africa. This is based on property price to income ratio, which Investopedia defines as the ratio between a median home price compared to the median annual household income within a particular region.
While compiling the list, we also considered affordability index, which basically measures "an average person's ability to purchase a particular item, such as a house in a particular region, or to afford the general cost of living in the region."
Also note that the statistics used in compiling this listicle is courtesy of Numbeo, the leading global provider of perceived consumer prices and other statistics.
Below are the 9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment
- Ghana: This West African country has a property price to income ratio of 87.65%, as well as an affordability index of 0.04%. A one bedroom apartment in Accra's city centre could cost as much as $884.46 per month. And the average monthly net salary after tax is $344.84.
- Kenya: Kenya's property price to income ratio is 24.24%, even as the affordability index stands at 0.29%. A one bedroom accommodation in Nairobi's city centre goes for an average of $389.62 per month. And the average monthly net salary is $493.38.
- Algeria: Next we have this Northern African country which has a property to income ratio of 18.25% and an affordability index of 0.61%. A one bedroom apartment in the centre of Algiers, Algeria's capital city, goes for an average price of $211.85 per month. Meanwhile, the average monthly salary is $250.09.
- Nigeria: Africa's most populous country has a property to income ratio of 16.11%, even as affordability index 0.31%. In the commercial capital of Lagos, a one bedroom apartment at the city centre could go for as high as $1,567 per month. Meanwhile, the average net salary in the city is $232.93.
- Morocco: Morocco has a property price to income ratio of 12.60% and an affordability index of 0.98. In the centre of the country's capital city of Rabat, a one bedroom apartment goes for an average of $469.49 per month. Meanwhile, the average net salary in the city is $429.62.
- Egypt: Egypt has a property price to income ratio of 12.04% and an affordability index of 0.61%. A one bedroom apartment in Cairo's city centre goes for an average of $225.40 per month. Meanwhile, residents in the city earn an average monthly net salary of $258.89.
- Tunisia: Tunisia has a property to income ratio of 11.75% as well as an affordability index of 0.61%. In the centre of Tunis, a one bedroom apartment could go for $228.95 per month. The average monthly net salary in the city is $271.59.
- Mauritius: This island nation has a property to income ratio of 9.71% and a property affordability index score of 0.61%. At the centre of Port Louis, the country's capital, a one bedroom apartment can go for an average rental price of $393.97 per month. The average salary is $455.
- South Africa: SA has a property to income ratio of 3.07% and an affordability index of 2.93%. At the centre of Johannesburg, a one bedroom apartment can go for $422.94 per month. Meanwhile, the monthly net salary is $1,535.73.