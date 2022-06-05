8 tech side hustles for skilled Africans

Web Development

According to Skill Crush, web development is profitable and a future-proof entry point into tech. It is a quick way to make money in the tech industry with creative projects outside of regular work hours. While many companies require the services of a developer, creative Africans with website development skills can generate a passive income building websites.

So whether you're in Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, or Kenya, consider the lucrative web development as a side hustle. Besides, you can generate income by offering freelancing web development services on Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, Indeed, etc.

Web Design

According to Web Designer Depot, a career in web designing is lucrative and a great side hustles for any skilled professional. With many companies hiring website developers, skilled Africans can earn a decent income designing websites. If you can create a sensible website layout and are proficient with tools for image editing and mockup creation, this side hustle idea is for you.

Skilled African professionals can combine development and designing skills to earn extra cash in the tech industry. Besides, you can make money by offering freelancing services and selling web design courses online.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Consulting

According to SEO North, search engine optimization consulting is lucrative, especially with the crucial role of the internet in every facet of life. Search engine optimization is a tech specialty skilled Africans can learn and make money as consultants.

The idea is to research keywords, analyze website traffic and trends and improve websites with available information. If you can improve website rankings with search engines like Google and Yahoo, this hustle idea is for you. Besides, proficiency in Google Analytics, Webtrends, and NetInsight streamlines the process, making it ideal for Africans.

Copywriting

According to Smart Blogger, Copywriting is an oil money carrier because it is an ideal way to earn money by selling products and services to prospective customers. Copywriters make a great living in the writing industry as the role involves facilitating sales and revenue in a business enterprise.

If you can research keywords, and write and proofread engaging text for advertising purposes, consider copywriting as a passive income idea. You can make money producing coherent and exciting text for different advertising channels. Besides, collaborating with companies and offering freelancing services is a quick way of generating income with copywriting.

Social Media Manager

According to The Balance Small Business, social media management is lucrative, but profits depend on the platform's demographics and size. Social media management is a million-dollar industry with endless money-making opportunities, and Africans can benefit.

This side hustle idea is for Africans who can oversee a company's public interactions and implement social strategies for business growth. Skilled Africans can earn a decent living by planning digital campaigns for the online community and identifying customer interaction trends. Besides, you can make money analyzing engagement data without national barriers.

Tech Support

According to TechRepublic, starting a tech support career is lucrative and satisfying, with endless money-making opportunities. Skilled Africans can generate passive income by analyzing and solving technical problems. This hustle idea is for you if you can identify hardware and software solutions and diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues.

You can make money on your extra time by solving network issues, installing and configuring hardware and software, and engaging customers to find a solution to problems. Besides, a tech support career is achievable for anyone regardless of their experience level.

Video Editor

According to Indeed, a video editing career is profitable with innovative concepts and opportunities always on the horizon. Video editing is a lucrative tech side hustle for passionate professionals with attention to detail. If you can assemble raw footage, and transfer or upload files to a computer, consider a career in video editing.

Skilled Africans can generate a passive income with video editing by following an outline or script and introducing sound and graphics to improve footage. Besides, you can earn a decent income as a freelance video editor.

Quality Assurance Tester

According to Careerist, quality assurance testing is one of the tech industry's happiest and most well-paying jobs. Skilled Africans can earn a decent side income by running a series of automated tests to inspect code and software for errors.

Quality assurance testing is a lucrative side hustle idea if you have coding experience and can execute test cases under varying circumstances. Africans can make money by detecting and troubleshooting errors, developing test procedures, and developing a script.

Conclusion

Skilled Africans can make money in the tech industry with web development, web design, and search engine optimization consultation. Also, you can make money with copywriting, social media management, tech support, quality assurance testing, and video editing skills.

*The views expressed in this article are the views of a contributor at Business Insider Africa. It does not represent the views of the organisation Business Insider Africa.

