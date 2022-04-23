8 proven ways Software Developers in Africa can make money as remote workers

Take advantage of Bounty Programmes

According to Tech Monitor, bounty programs offer software developers lucrative opportunities to earn a decent side income online. African software developers skilled in crowdsource penetration testing and discovering cyber security flaws can benefit from these programs.

Companies use the collective intelligence of software programmers to find program flaws instead of hiring a security team, making it ideal for skilled Africans. Consider bounty programs if you can work with several programmers to find loopholes in a project. Without barriers, you can make thousands of dollars working as a bug bounty hunter for various companies online.

Teach Programming Courses Online

According to Business2community, creating and teaching programming courses online is a passive way developers can earn a decent income. Many mathematics and computer science students are ready to learn programming due to the rising demand for software developers on the African continent. And the internet is the fastest and easiest place to start.

African software developers skilled in creating online courses can earn a fortune in this industry. The idea is to sign up on social platforms, find your audience and create insightful and valuable content for a fee. Starting with free tutorials is a perfect way to build a customer base before monetizing on Udemy, Coursera, etc.

Create a YouTube Channel

According to Shopify, software developers can turn their passion for programming into a lucrative venture with a YouTube channel. This strategy is for Africans capable of creating valuable computer programming videos to educate a list of audiences. Africans with massive social media followers can benefit from this strategy.

Skilled African software developers can create and upload coding tutorial videos on the most popular online platform for rewards. You get paid when subscribers watch your videos, and the number of viewers determines your income. Furthermore, African software developers can earn from ads and partnership programs on the video platform.

Develop a WordPress Plugin or Theme

According to WPexplorer, developing a WordPress plugin or theme is one of the best remote ways for software developers to make money. While WordPress is an open-source Content Management System, African software developers can create a plugin or theme and monetize it. Skilled African software developers offering these comprehensive services can earn foreign currencies from different countries online. The idea is to create a plugin solving a specific problem for users or a theme ideal for various designers. Consider this strategy if you can create a plugin or theme that makes a difference. You get paid by selling your creation on WordPress and educating others about the development.

Application Development

According to Prime Gate Digital, application development is a strategy for software developers to earn a decent income online. Skilled Africans with a background in Objective-C or swift can earn a decent living by monetizing their creation on App stores.

If you can create applications for phones and computers, you can earn a desirable income without leaving the African continent. The idea is to develop applications for the multi-billion dollar iOS and Android industry and monetize them. Furthermore, you can earn a passive income by creating iOS, Android or computer games and selling them through an auction process on Fupa, Flipa, etc.

Freelancing

According to Free Code Camp, the freelancing world is rewarding and a lucrative source of income for software developers. Skilled African software developers can earn additional cash by offering services on freelance platforms. Upwork, Fiverr, Toptal, Upstack and PeoplePerHour provide great opportunities to software developers in the freelancing world.

Thousands of clients hire professionals on these platforms and pay in foreign currencies, making it ideal for African developers due to the exchange rate. While the software developing niche is unique, consider honing the craft and fine-tuning your skills before signing up on these platforms.

Write and Sell an Ebook

According to The Balance Small Business, writing and selling ebooks is profitable for software developers. African software developers skilled in writing and editing can earn a decent income in this industry. Thousands of readers are learning a new programming language, and you can benefit by sharing knowledge and expertise in books.

Furthermore, consider writing books with valuable content to ensure continuous income for many years. Creating an informative book about software development or educating your audience about programming is lucrative. The idea is to write educational books and promote and sell them on Amazon kindle websites and other social platforms.

Blogging

According to Simple Programmer, blogging is a lucrative way for software developers to make money online without national barriers. Africans skilled in creating valuable content for a targeted audience can earn a living in this industry. African software developers should consider creating a blog to educate the public about coding, app or web development.

Consider optimizing the content with keywords for web crawlers and monetize it for revenue streams. Furthermore, you can earn charging for premium content and through affiliate links without leaving the African continent. Paid articles and advertising are other money-making options for software developers through blogging.

Conclusion

African software developers can remotely make money through bounty programmes, online teaching programming courses, and creating a YouTube channel. Furthermore, developers can earn by creating a WordPress plugin or theme. The software development industry is lucrative and earning in foreign currencies is a step closer to living your dream life. Now, it's time to explore the industry and earn a decent income with effective strategies.

