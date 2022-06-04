8 proven ways Africans can make money from podcasting

Sponsors and Advertising

According to Podcast Insights, sponsored and advertising is one of the first ways to make money in the podcasting industry. With a large audience on podcasting platforms, African podcasters can generate a passive income through sponsorship and advertising.

The idea is to promote businesses and brands' goods or services on various podcast episodes for monetary rewards. With sponsors and advertisers seeking collaborations, African creative can earn a passive income without leaving the African continent. Besides, you can generate a passive income by partnering with podcast advert networks.

Affiliate Marketing

According to Podcast Movement, affiliate marketing is a quick and lucrative way to make money in the podcasting industry. An affiliate is a professional who recommends or refers products and services to customers for commissions and rewards. Skilled Africans can earn money through affiliates' content by recommending services, products, and brands during episodes.

So whether you're in Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, or Kenya, integrating affiliate links from businesses into the podcast is lucrative. Besides, you can make money by partnering with companies in your niche and sharing information with the targeted audience.

Sell Custom Merchandise

According to The Wave Podcasting, selling brand merchandise is an excellent way for any podcaster to make money without barriers in the industry. Consider this lucrative money-making idea if you have a recognizable podcast artwork or logo.

While selling custom merchandise on podcasts allows listeners to show support to brands, Africans can make money selling journals, t-shirts, mugs, stickers, etc. Africans can collaborate with third-party prints for stickers, mugs, shirts, beach towels, duffel bags, etc. Besides, listeners passively promote your podcast whenever they wear your branded t-shirt or use your products.

Coaching and Consulting

According to Pod Sound School, coaching and consulting are lucrative in the podcasting industry as it establishes your credibility. Establishing credibility with listeners is ideal for gaining trust and earning a decent income with coaching and consulting. Africans with knowledge of helping and guiding listeners can make money by offering to coach or consulting as a service.

If you're knowledgeable in business, diet, teaching, and fitness, consider a career in consulting and coaching in the podcasting industry. Consider researching your industry, differentiate yourself from the competition, and leverage social media for adverts.

Hosting Events

According to Entrepreneur, hosting events is a great way to bring people together and make extra money as a podcaster. Hosting events is a popular way to connect and bring more value to your audience but requires effective strategies and audience building.

If you can host panel discussions, workshops and lectures, consider this large-scale way of making money from your podcast. With many listeners willing to meet hosts and co-hosts in person, Africans can earn a decent income by hosting ticketed events that appeal to them.

Create a Paid e-course

According to Blog Speaker, creating paid e-courses is a lucrative and popular way to make money in the podcasting industry. Creating and selling paid courses online is an excellent way for Africans to make money with their skill without national barriers.

If you can create informative or educational content, you can generate a passive income without minimal investment. Consider creating paid courses if you can discuss different topics more in-depth to increase listeners' knowledge and way of life. Besides, e-courses are attractive to potential buyers if they know what they're buying into and what they'll get out of it.

Syndicate your show to YouTube

According to River Side, syndicating podcasts to YouTube means repurposing shows by publishing them as a YouTube video. With the YouTube Partner Program, you can monetize your content, and Africans can benefit.

While there are eligibility requirements for the program, it is an effective way of reaching a wider audience. The idea is to attain a certain number of subscribers and viewers to join the money-making platform. No matter your location on the African continent, syndicating your show to YouTube is profitable.

Crowdfunding and Donations

According to Podcast Insights, crowdfunding and donations are the most straightforward ways to make money from your podcast. The idea is one of the most lucrative ways to make money from podcasting without national barriers.

Africans with dedicated and supportive listeners can generate passive income with crowdfunding and donations. The idea is to ask listeners for donations during and after your podcast episodes. Skilled Africans with content creation experience can make money through donations and crowdfunding with minimal investments.

Conclusion