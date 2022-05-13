RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Music sensation Rihanna took the fashion world by storm in 2017 with the launch of her luxury beauty and skincare brand Fenty Beauty. She has since gone on to amass a vast fortune courtesy of the company, pushing her net worth to $1.7 billion according to Forbes.

Rihanna
Rihanna

Over the years, the luxury beauty products have been sold anywhere else but the African continent. And this is not an omission that the singer and beauty entrepreneur has been unaware of. Well, it turns out she is finally ready to rectify that.

Recommended articles

Earlier this week, she announced the products would be launched in the following countries later this month: Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Zambia.

The planned launch was also announced on Fenty Beauty's official Instagram handle, with a statement that says: “The wait is finally OVA!!! AFRICA – we pullin up!” the message continued. “Who ready?! We’ve been working hard to make this happen! We’ll be available in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe local retailers starting MAY 27!”

This is obviously a strategic expansion move by the beauty brand which prides itself in offering assorted product ranges for different skin tones and body types.

Note that the African continent has a vibrant fashion scene, thanks to its inhabitants' high sense of fashion. Africa's young demographics also presents a huge market with an endless demand for the latest beauty products. Little wonder data from Euromonitor International shows that the continent's fashion and beauty industry is valued at over $31 billion.

Rihanna is now seeking to tap into the demand. And there is every indication that the products will sell out. After all, the celebrity is wildly popular across African countries, with millions of fans who will be influenced to patronise.

The Fenty Beauty products will be competing with both local and other international beauty brands.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Go back to your 3rd World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight against Nigeria's D'Tigress

'Go back to your 3rd World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight against Nigeria's D'Tigress

JP Morgan has removed Nigeria from its list of emerging market recommendations that investors should be 'overweight' in

JP Morgan has removed Nigeria from its list of emerging market recommendations that investors should be 'overweight' in

'She didn't wash her undies for 3 days' - Nkechi Blessing's ex reveals why he broke up with her

'She didn't wash her undies for 3 days' - Nkechi Blessing's ex reveals why he broke up with her

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

Bad hygiene: 'I don't have a single p*nt' - Nkechi Blessing replies ex

Bad hygiene: 'I don't have a single p*nt' - Nkechi Blessing replies ex

6 African startups listed among World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers of 2022

6 African startups listed among World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers of 2022

5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

Led by Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA Foods acquires the first of two shipping vessels to drive sugar exports in West Africa

Led by Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA Foods acquires the first of two shipping vessels to drive sugar exports in West Africa

Trending

5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel at the OlA petrol station, following country wide price hikes on March 15, 2022, in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

Led by Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA Foods acquires the first of two shipping vessels to drive sugar exports in West Africa

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Foods, is very strategic with his business moves

JP Morgan has removed Nigeria from its list of emerging market recommendations that investors should be 'overweight' in