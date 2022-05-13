8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

Earlier this week, she announced the products would be launched in the following countries later this month: Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Zambia.

The planned launch was also announced on Fenty Beauty's official Instagram handle, with a statement that says: “The wait is finally OVA!!! AFRICA – we pullin up!” the message continued. “Who ready?! We’ve been working hard to make this happen! We’ll be available in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe local retailers starting MAY 27!”

This is obviously a strategic expansion move by the beauty brand which prides itself in offering assorted product ranges for different skin tones and body types.

Note that the African continent has a vibrant fashion scene, thanks to its inhabitants' high sense of fashion. Africa's young demographics also presents a huge market with an endless demand for the latest beauty products. Little wonder data from Euromonitor International shows that the continent's fashion and beauty industry is valued at over $31 billion.

Rihanna is now seeking to tap into the demand. And there is every indication that the products will sell out. After all, the celebrity is wildly popular across African countries, with millions of fans who will be influenced to patronise.