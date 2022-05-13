Over the years, the luxury beauty products have been sold anywhere else but the African continent. And this is not an omission that the singer and beauty entrepreneur has been unaware of. Well, it turns out she is finally ready to rectify that.
8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products
Music sensation Rihanna took the fashion world by storm in 2017 with the launch of her luxury beauty and skincare brand Fenty Beauty. She has since gone on to amass a vast fortune courtesy of the company, pushing her net worth to $1.7 billion according to Forbes.
Earlier this week, she announced the products would be launched in the following countries later this month: Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Zambia.
The planned launch was also announced on Fenty Beauty's official Instagram handle, with a statement that says: “The wait is finally OVA!!! AFRICA – we pullin up!” the message continued. “Who ready?! We’ve been working hard to make this happen! We’ll be available in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe local retailers starting MAY 27!”
This is obviously a strategic expansion move by the beauty brand which prides itself in offering assorted product ranges for different skin tones and body types.
Note that the African continent has a vibrant fashion scene, thanks to its inhabitants' high sense of fashion. Africa's young demographics also presents a huge market with an endless demand for the latest beauty products. Little wonder data from Euromonitor International shows that the continent's fashion and beauty industry is valued at over $31 billion.
Rihanna is now seeking to tap into the demand. And there is every indication that the products will sell out. After all, the celebrity is wildly popular across African countries, with millions of fans who will be influenced to patronise.
The Fenty Beauty products will be competing with both local and other international beauty brands.
