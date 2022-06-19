7 lucrative side hustle ideas for African writers

Offer Freelance Services

According to Smart Blogger, offering freelancing services is one of the most straightforward ways to make money online as a writer. With multiple platforms providing job opportunities, Africans can earn a decent income by offering freelance writing services.

Skilled African writers can make money through freelancing by signing up on platforms and bidding for jobs in marketplaces. So whether you're in Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, or Kenya, starting a freelancing writing career is lucrative. Besides, platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, Indeed, and ProBlogger are a few platforms African writers can offer freelancing services.

Self-Publish Books

According to The Balance Small Business, self-publishing is ideal for authors to take control and publish their work without the gatekeepers. It is one of the most lucrative ways to make money in the writing industry. If you can write and self-publish books with valuable information for readers, consider a career in self-publishing.

Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), Lulu, and Kobo are rewarding platforms for African writers to self-publish and monetize books for a steady passive income. Besides, you don't have to write long, labor-intensive, and time-consuming books to earn a decent income on self-publishing platforms.

Create An Online Course

According to Udemy, creating online courses is an excellent way for any writer to make money without barriers in the industry. Most online courses include presentations and videos helpful to readers. African writers with a passion for teaching can earn a decent income and make a career from online courses.

If you have an email list of readers and can start an online course, then online courses offer endless money-making opportunities. Consider creating courses and leverage video platforms and social media for readers to generate passive income in the African continent.

Start a Newsletter

According to Make a Living Writing, starting a newsletter is a quick and lucrative way to earn money in the writing industry. Newsletter writers make money writing to build up an audience of devoted readers ready to make payment for content.

Africans can improve readership and establish a loyal base with a newsletter. The idea is to make money from paying subscribers by planning, writing, and marketing your content. Skilled African writers can make money with this idea in the industry without amassing a huge audience.

Produce and Sell an Audiobook

According to The Urban Writers, producing and selling audiobooks is a quick and easy way to make money and fans as a writer. While authors with popular books in the public domain earn $2,500 to $30,000 annually in passive income, Africans can benefit.

African writers with creativity and a savvy understanding of the market can generate a passive income with audiobooks. The idea is to get a producer, microphone, a quiet room, and patience. Consider hiring a professional producer that can prepare the audio files for services like ACX.

Affiliate Marketing

According to Better Marketing Pub, affiliate marketing is a smart way to make money as a writer in the creative industry. Skilled African writers with promotion and marketing skills can earn a passive income with this idea without leaving the continent.

If you have a website or readers and can write or review products and services, consider a career in affiliate marketing as a writer. You can write about products you've used or recommend products to other people for a fee. Besides, you can sell products with storytelling and adopt different marketing strategies to earn with affiliate marketing.

Build an Authority or Niche Website

According to Make a Living Writing, building an authority or niche website is profitable for every writer. Skilled Africans that can write on a profitable niche can generate income with this idea. If you can cater to a specific audience or topic, consider niche or authority websites.

You can start with the business, health, relationship, animals, food, and travel industry and leverage the internet for readers and monetize your content. A niche website covers a specific topic more in-depth, and Africans with the skill can benefit.

Conclusion

African writers can make money by offering freelancing services, self-publishing books, and creating online courses. You can make money by starting a newsletter, producing and selling audiobooks, affiliate marketing, and building an authority or niche website. African writers can earn a decent income with these proven ideas, but they require research. Now you know the lucrative side hustle ideas for African writers, consider extensively researching each point before selection.

*The views expressed in this article are the views of a contributor at Business Insider Africa. It does not represent the views of the organisation Business Insider Africa.

